Today was to be opening day for Major League Baseball. But instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, who were to start the season in Miami against the Marlins, and the rest of the MLB clubs taking the field, the players are on the sidelines due to the coronavirus.

With the no return to the diamond in sight, here's a look at five fun facts facts about Phillies' season-openers from years past.

Phillies' record in season-openers

The Phillies are 64-71 with two ties in their 137 opening days, according to baseball-almanac.com. In years the Phillies won the pennant, the Phils are 4-3 in lid-lifters, winning to start the season in 1915, 1950, 1980 and 1983, and losing in 1983, 1993, 2008 and 2009. In 1980 and 2008, they also won the World Series.

Most opening-day starts by a Phils pitcher

Steve Carlton was on the mound 14 times when the Phillies opened the season. Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame lefty's record in those games was a dismal 3-9 with two no decisions.

Robin Roberts' 12 starts (5-6-1) was the second most in Phil's season openers.

When the 2020 season finally gets underway, Aaron Nola is scheduled to make his third straight opening-day start for the Phillies.

Phillies' stats via baseball-reference.com

Schmidt's openers a mixed bag

Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt's first season-opener with the Phillies in 1974 ended with him hit hitting a two-run, walk-off homer against Mets pitcher Tug McGraw to give the Philies a 5-4 win.

Playing in 16 opening-days for the Phils from 1974-89, Schmidt hit .192 (10 for 52) with four homers and six RBIs. He scored nine runs, walked 14 times and struck out 11 times.

Mike Schmidt's stats via baseball-reference.com

Revisiting 2019's first game

Andrew McCutchen wasted no time starting the Phillies offense last year. The Phils first batter of the 2019 campaign, McCutchen homered off Atlanta starter Julio Teheran in the bottom of the first. Maikel Franco and Rhys Hoskins also homered in the Phillies 10-4 win over the Braves.

Aaron Nola allowed one run and two hits in six innings to get the win. Nola struck out eight and walked five.

Bryce Harper was 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts in his Phillies debut.

Phillies' first game of 2019 box score via baseball-reference.com

Opening-day opponents

The Phillies have faced 29 different opponents in games to start a season, according to baseball-almanac.com. That's counting some franchises more than once because they changed their nicknames or have the same nickname but relocated.

Phils opponents over the years to start the season have been:

Providence Grays, Detroit Wolverines, New York Giants, Boston Beaneaters, Brooklyn Bridegrooms, Washington Senators, Brooklyn Superbas, Boston Doves, Brooklyn Dodgers, Brooklyn Robins.

Boston Braves, Boston Bees, Milwaukee Braves, Houston Colt .45s, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Montreal Expos.

St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.