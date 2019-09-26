From the Ice Bowl to Manheim Township: Ben Mann's family legacy will continue at Yale

It is one of the most famous plays, in one of the most unforgettable games, in National Football League history.

And there is one heck of a Lancaster-Lebanon League connection to it.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, New Year’s Eve, 1967: It’s the NFL Championship game, and coach Vince Lombardi and his Packers were hosting the Dallas Cowboys, with the winner advancing to take on the AFL-champ Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II.

It was minus-15 degrees at kickoff, with a minus-48 wind-chill factor. And when the turf-warming mechanism inside Lambeau Field malfunctioned, the natural grass playing surface started freezing up.

Trailing 17-14 with time running out, the Packers embarked on a 68-yard, game-winning drive, with Hall-of-Fame QB Bart Starr plunging in for the go-ahead touchdown. If you’re a football fan, you’ve seen that play dozens and dozens of times in your life.

On that famous drive, Packers’ fullback Chuck Mercein — an Illinois native and a third-round draft pick out of Yale — rushed six times for 20 yards, and he accounted for 34 of Green Bay’s 68 yards.

“It’s the game that will never die,” Mercein told LNP. “It was humbling to be able to experience that and to play a big role in that game. I’ll never, ever forget it. And I’m humbled that people still know who I am.”

Mercein, a New York resident, is still invited to autograph shows back it Title Town, and he still signs photos from the Ice Bowl to this day.

“It was a special game,” Manheim Township senior standout Ben Mann said. “The weather. The drive. And then they went on to win the Super Bowl. That drive is what (Mercein) is famous for, with Bart Starr diving in there at the end. It’s still cool every time I see it.”

Mann knows all about the drive. The frozen tundra. Starr’s QB keeper. Lambeau Field. Lombardi. The Ice Bowl lore.

Chuck Mercein is Mann’s grandfather. His daughter, Kay, is Mann’s mom, and they have quite the story. After his senior year at Township, Mann will play football for Yale, which has been a popular destination for his family.

Mercein played for the Bulldogs. Kay played lacrosse for Yale. Mann’s dad, Art Mann Jr., played basketball and rowed for the crew team at Yale after he graduated from McCaskey. His dad, Art Sr., also went to Yale. Mann’s older sister, Township grad Kasey, swam for Yale, and his uncle, Tommy, played football for the Bulldogs.

Now it's Ben's turn to keep the legacy going.

“It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go,” Mann said. “For the legacy thing, sure. But it’s a special school. I never felt any pressure to go there, but when I was presented the opportunity to play football there, I had to go ahead and take it.”

Mann said his grandfather was a big influence early on, when Mercein would share words of wisdom to Ben and his Manheim Township Midget League teammates.

“He played for Coach Lombardi,” Mann said. “I mean, how cool is that? Growing up, I always remember him wearing a Super Bowl ring, and taking pictures of him with it on. That’s always been very special to me.

“I learned about his career and him playing in the NFL when I started playing football. Back then, I really had no clue what the Ice Bowl was, or what it meant. But I’ve learned all about his legacy and what he did. It has provided plenty of motivation for me.”

Mann has crafted himself into one of the best multi-purpose players in the league; he’s a big target at tight end, he’s one of the top tacklers on the team from his defensive end spot, and he also handles all of the Blue Streaks’ long-snapping chores.

“He’s humble, grounded, hard-working, dedicated, personable, trustworthy,” Township coach Mark Evans said about Mann. “And I could go on and on with attributes to describe him. Ben epitomizes a lot of the kids on our team. I trust him. I trust the team. They all do their jobs, and that’s ultimately what we’re trying to teach: Doing your job and playing up to the best of your abilities. Ben’s a big part of that.”

Mercein played in the NFL until 1971, when he retired from the New York Jets to concentrate on his business career and starting a family — a family that has since followed in his athletic footsteps. That includes Ben Mann, who is one of Mercein's 14 grandchildren, seven boys and seven girls.

“I couldn’t be more blessed and I couldn’t be more proud of my family,” Mercein said. “And I’m so happy for Ben and all of his success.”

