After graduating from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1998, Dan Kurtz was living in his native South Korea and working as a schoolteacher by 2003. It’s then he launched mykbo.net, a website dedicated to providing information of the Korean Baseball Organization.

“It was a message board back then,” Kurtz said. “I was mainly just posting to myself, providing a schedule of games and a list of the top-five hitters.”

Mykbo.net has served as the go-to website for english-speaking fans of the KBO ever since, a designation that didn’t hold much weight until a couple weeks ago.

With most of the sports world put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KBO has recently filled the void since its Opening Day on May 5, leading to ESPN picking up broadcast rights, resulting in people worldwide being hungry for information on the KBO, and those people finding Kurtz’s website.

“We’ve had visitors from every continent,” Kurtz said. “Except Africa and Antarctica.”

Kurtz, in turn, has become somewhat of a mini-celebrity in the sports world. He’s been featured or mentioned in recent stories in the Wall Street Journal, ESPN.com, fangraphs.com and elsewhere.

He’s twice made appearances on ESPN’s broadcast of KBO games, chatting with Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez.

“It was surreal,” Kurtz said. “I was the most nervous I’ve ever been other than my wedding day."

The experience fulfilled Kurtz’s childhood dream of being a sports broadcaster. Kurtz, 40, is instead a stay-at-home father to three kids ages 9, 5 and 3. The family lives in Washington.

“My wife is in the Army,” he said. “So far we’ve moved from Pennsylvania to Washington state, then to Korea, then to Texas, San Antonio and now back to Washington.”

Born in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, Kurtz was adopted at four months old by Paul and Marie Kurtz of New Holland.

“I grew up on a farm behind Yoder’s (Country Market),” Dan Kurtz said. “It was more field work. No cows or dairy.”

After high school, Kurtz attended Millersville University, studying abroad in South Korea for the 2000-01 school year. He attended his first KBO game in fall 2000.

“Attending a KBO game is like attending a rock concert,” Kurtz said. “Fans will cheer, shout and play music no matter if it’s the ninth inning and they’re winning by 10 runs or down by 10 runs.”

The fan element is missing from ESPN broadcasts due to the empty stadiums. But they’ve seen other parts that makes the KBO stand out.

“In Korea baseball is called ‘Yagu,’” Kurtz said. “It has to do with having fun playing baseball. Like showing a little bit of flair in punching out a guy with a strikeout or players doing bat flips either on a home run or a single up the middle.”

Those actions would be frowned upon on baseball diamonds in the United States, sometimes resulting in pitchers retaliating with bean balls that then lead to bench-clearing brawls.

“There’s no retaliation in the KBO. They’re just celebrating,” Kurtz said. “They don’t even think about it as being disrespectful. The only exception is If you are a 23-year-old second- or third-year pitcher and happen to hit a veteran batter. Whether it’s intentional or not, if you do not take off your hat and bow, benches will clear. It’s based on age and having respect for your elders."

Kurtz has maintained myKBO.net over the years as a hobby and as a way to stay connected to his homeland. He hasn’t made any money off the site, not that he had enough web traffic to do so until the last two weeks. He doesn’t plan to monetize the site anytime soon, either.

“I’m a realist. Once MLB and the NBA come back, the amount of fans following KBO will not be the same,” Kurtz said. “I’m not trying to make a financial gain. I’m not doing this to get media attention. Me as a fan, I want people to learn more about the KBO. If that leads to one person wanting to travel there and watch a game, then it’s all worth it.”