Friday was a good day for Lancaster-Lebanon League bowlers. It just wasn’t a great one.
Five L-L athletes advanced out of the qualifying round at the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Bowling Championships, which was the good part, because they qualified for the state tournament.
However, none advanced past the quarterfinal round, unlike last year, when three L-L boys made the semifinals and one made it for the girls.
“My day today was good overall,” said Penn Manor’s Derek Warfel, who lost 202-158 to Shikellamy’s Carter Thomas in the quarterfinals, which were held at Leisure Lanes after qualifying at Leisure for the boys and 222 Dutch Lanes for the girls. “You always wish you win it, but it doesn’t always happen.”
“They accomplished what they wanted,” Northern Lebanon coach Scott Shirk said of his son Ambrose and daughter Aliza, who both reached the modified bracket-style finals. “They wanted to go to states and they wanted to get out of the first (qualifying) round. ... There were 185 kids and they’re all good, so to qualify in the top 12 is quite a feat.”
Warfel, who qualified ninth with 1,085 pins, admitted that he probably got a few breaks in advancing, including four strikes in his last five balls in the opening round quad matches.
“Overall today, I’d say I over-achieved, or people thought I did,” Warfel said.
“That’s a big step for a sophomore,” Penn Manor coach Chris Vital said. “He’s been hit-or-miss this year. ... When he’s on, he’s on.”
Ambrose Shirk’s 214 in the opening quad round enabled him to move to the quarterfinals, where he lost 212-185 to Martin Grace of North Penn.
Aliza Shirk lost 232-176 to Maribeth Baker of Pennridge in her quarterfinal.
Also qualifying for the bracket finals were Tyrus Current of Cocalico and defending state champion Kolby Bennett of Cedar Crest, but neither advanced past the quad matches.
Shirk was sixth in qualifying with 1,114 pins, Current was seventh (1,103) and Bennett got the 12th and final spot (1,069). Daniel Boone’s Alex Horton led with 1,197 pins.
Matt Hanson of Spring-Ford won the boys title 214-182 over Thomas while Governor Mifflin’s Emily Breidegam was the girls winner, beating Shikellamy’s Emma Fetterman 181-170.
Aliza Shirk qualified eighth after totaling 1,013 pins while Fetterman was first with 1,168.
The regional team championships are Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at both Leisure and 222 Dutch Lanes. The bracket finals are scheduled for 2 p.m. at 222 Dutch Lanes.
The state championships will be March 13-14 at North Versailles Bowl in East Pittsburgh.