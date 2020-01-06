From Germany to Quarryville to basketball court, exchange student Lilli Urbschat enjoying time at Solanco

It’s a long way from Gottingen, Germany to Quarryville.

Lilli Urbschat has some occasional homesickness, but she is more than enjoying her time in southern Lancaster County.

Urbschat is a 16-year-old exchange student from Germany, and she’s spending the school year at Solanco. Before she arrived in Quarryville, Urbschat never picked up a basketball. But she got the urge to go out for the team a couple of months back.

“I wanted a challenge, so I went to the open gyms and I just wanted to try out for the team,” said Urbschat, an avid handball player back home. “I think my first open gym I was pretty lost. I didn’t even know how to shoot.”

But after learning the plays and the fundamentals of the game, Urbschat earned a spot on the team, and she’s spending the winter getting junior-varsity minutes for the Golden Mules.

“It’s neat to see someone new to something absorb it all in like a sponge,” said Solanco JV coach Jeff McCardell, Urbschat’s skipper. “She’s taken it all in. You show her some drills, and she takes off with it. She has athletic ability and heart. And those are two things you can’t coach.”

Urbschat, who is living with teammate Kendall Janssen and her family, will have two more years of high school when she returns to Germany on June 13. She left her parents, mom Katrin and dad Holger, and older twin sisters to come to the States in the exchange-student program.

She said she was very proud to make the basketball squad, and going from complete novice to earning a uniform so quickly.

“She plays handball back in Germany,” Solanco junior Paige Phillips said, “and that’s kind of like dribbling. But she was confused about a lot of things. She takes basketball very seriously, and we all wanted her to be on the team because we thought it would be fun for an exchange student. We’ve all worked together and got her to where she is now. And she loves it.”

Every minute of it, as Urbschat soaks it all in, including her new basketball family.

“It’s amazing, because she has no basketball background, but she was running our plays in the first 15 minutes,” Solanco sophomore Nikki Trout said. “Just like that, she picked it up so fast.”

“She picked it up very, very quickly,” Solanco senior Jenna Dombach added. “We were all kind of shocked how fast she picked it up. The drills, the plays, everything. She has so much fun playing and learning and being a part of the team.”

Urbschat is also enjoying her time in the States. She’s been to New York City, Hersheypark and even a Philadelphia Eagles game.

“She feels at home here,” Trout said.

“I was scared before the season that I’d be an outsider because I’ve never played basketball before,” Urbschat said. “But once I made the team, everyone was so supportive. It’s amazing how many people support me and are good to me. I feel like I’m a part of this team.”

Urbschat has scored a couple of buckets, and chips in where she can when she gets in the game. Her teammates cheer wildly every time the ball is in her hands, and especially when she scores.

“The fact that she’s here, and the fact that she’s picked up on our sport is pretty awesome,” Dombach said. “It’s been great to watch her engage in our culture and have fun with it.”

Dombach knows all about exchange students; her family hosted a Russian student back in 2012-13.

“Lilli is definitely taking advantage of her experience,” Solanco varsity coach Chad McDowell said. “She’s taken in so much already, and she’s just a great kid with great knowledge. The experience for us is just as great as the experience she’s having being here.”

