Alex Knapp first caught the baseball bug in 2005.

Back then, little Alex was 2 years old and sitting next to his 5-year-old brother, Kyle, on the back of a flatbed truck. On the truck were Lampeter-Strasburg High School’s baseball players and coaching staff, which included the boys’ dad, Bill Knapp.

The truck slowly drove through Strasburg as part of a parade honoring the team for having just won a state championship.

“There were hay bales we were sitting on,” Alex Knapp recalled. “All they were playing was ‘We Are The Champions.’ ”

Fast forward to last spring, and Knapp was a sophomore starting in center field for the L-S baseball team that reached the state title game.

Just last month, Knapp verbally committed to play baseball at NCAA Division I George Mason University. That came after the 5-foot, 8-inch, 175-pounder had been told by others he was too undersized for D-I baseball.

“There were college coaches that told me if I was 6-foot or 6-1, they would’ve been all over me right out of my freshman year,” Knapp said. “But there’s not a lot of 5-7 D-I outfielders. To me, height doesn’t mean anything. It’s all about the heart and competitiveness.”

That is the same heart and competitiveness driving Knapp this fall on the gridiron, where he is a junior do-it-all, two-way starter and special teams contributor on the District Three Class 4A champion Pioneers football team (11-3) that will embrace the underdog role against undefeated District Seven champion Thomas Jefferson (14-0) in a state semifinal contest at 1 p.m. Friday at Hollidaysburg High School’s Tiger Stadium in Blair County.

And although Knapp’s football statistics aren’t gaudy — 25 catches and 78 carries, 1,121 total yards, 11 total touchdowns, 40 tackles, one forced fumble — the Pioneers’ postseason run may have ended sooner if not for Knapp’s contributions.

For instance, two weeks ago Knapp was on the receiving end of a 94-yard TD pass that began the Pioneers’ comeback from down 20-0 to beat Bishop McDevitt in the district semifinals.

In last Friday's district title game, Knapp's 16-yard rushing carry on fourth down kept alive an eventual 15-play, 80-yard scoring drive that pushed the L-S lead to two scores in the second quarter. Later, Knapp threw the lead block for running back Owen Fikkert on the go-ahead 3-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter of the 35-21 victory at Berks Catholic.

“(Knapp) is the all-purpose kid,” longtime L-S coach John Manion said. “Pass game, run game, blocker, runner. We can move him into the backfield and out to the wing. We can do a lot of different things with Alex.”

So where do these multi-purpose skills come from?

Well, a part of it may be in the genes. His mother, Mary, played field hockey at Lansdale Catholic High School in the late 1980s, while father Bill Knapp was a two-year letter-winner for the University of Pennsylvania football team in the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, Alex Knapp's hand-eye coordination to catch a football and speediness displayed in the Pioneers' Spread/Wing-T offense has been honed over the years on the baseball diamond, where last spring he was one of only three underclassmen named a 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two All-Star. He was also one of two L-L players on the Pennsylvania squad that swept Maryland in the Big 26 Baseball Classic last summer.

Knapp dons a No. 8 jersey in both baseball and football, in homage to his favorite baseball player, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., who is also known as the Iron Man for breaking Lou Gehrig's record for consecutive games played.

Speaking of iron, Knapp knows his way inside a weight room.

"Alex in the weight room is impressive," Manion said. "He’s as strong as any kid on this team pound for pound.”

In some ways, Manion said Knapp reminds him of a previous L-S do-it-all standout, Cameron Niemeyer, who starred on the Pioneers’ 2017 team.

“(Niemeyer) taught me everything,” Knapp said. “How to run routes. How to juke guys ... that’s the guy I kind of model my game after.”

Knapp, then a freshman, started at cornerback near the end of the 2017 season alongside brother Kyle, who was a starting senior defensive end.

It’s here father Bill Knapp brings up the Pioneers’ 2017 season-ending loss in the district semifinals at Bishop McDevitt.

“It was Kyle’s last game,” he recalled.

His sports career over, Kyle Knapp wouldn’t leave the field. So Alex left the locker room, went back out to the field and hugged his brother, with the two walking off side by side.

“I get choked up thinking about it,” their father said.

Now in his sophomore year attending Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Kyle Knapp has driven home each Friday for the last four weeks to be on the Pioneers’ sideline.

Two Fridays ago, he was back at Bishop McDevitt.

“The last time we were on this field together we let them manhandle us,” Kyle Knapp told his younger brother before the game.

“This game is not going to go that way,” Alex responded.

L-S pulled out the come-from-behind 30-27 win.

A week later, following the Pioneers’ district championship win over Berks Catholic, blasting in the Pioneers’ locker room was Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” the same tune played many years earlier when the Knapp brothers were on the back of that flatbed truck with 2005 state championship L-S baseball team.

Perhaps the song could be played again in two weeks if the L-S football team can win the ultimate prize: a state championship.