The U.S. women's field hockey team will now only play one FIH Pro League game against the Netherlands.
Following the death of Team USA manager Larry Amar, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), USA Field Hockey and the Dutch Hockey Association jointly decided to cancel the first of two games between the U.S. and the Netherlands.
The teams were scheduled to play twice this weekend, starting Friday at 2 p.m. While that game will not be played, Sunday's game at the University of North Carolina's Karen Shelton Stadium will be played as scheduled at 2 p.m.
Sunday's game will now count double in regards to the Pro League standings, with six points going to the winning team instead of the traditional three points per game. In the case of a shootout, the winning team will get four points, while the losing team receives two.
Amar's passing was announced on Monday. He was 48 years old.
During his playing days, Amar was a member of the U.S. men's national team from 1987-1999 and served as captain of the 1996 Olympic team. Amar later served as an assistant coach at Kent State University for 11 seasons before serving Team USA in a number of different capacities, including assistant coach and manager.
We are absolutely heart broken by Larry’s sudden passing. There are no words that can properly express how we are feeling having lost a member of our family. We will miss his positive energy, infectious smile, and his overwhelming love and support for this team. He was an incredible father, husband, coach and human-being. We will always carry with us the countless lessons he taught us, the most important ones being off the field. Larry, we are forever indebted to you for your service to Team USA and this country. We miss you immensely.