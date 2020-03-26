As local student-athletes pass the time at home, trying to stay fit while keeping their fingers crossed for a return to school and the spring sports season, now might be a good time to find out more about the recruiting process.

Several Lancaster-Lebanon League athletic directors are promoting a free online recruiting seminar, set for March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Guiding the College-Bound Athlete will be hosted online by recruiting expert Rick Wire, who usually makes in-person appearances at schools across the area.

But with everyone at home over coronavirus concerns, Wire is offering his seminar online, to help local student-athletes and their parents learn about the process, and things they can be doing during this hiatus period.

“He does a really good job explaining the process to parents and student-athletes,” Annville-Cleona athletic director Tommy Long said. “He also provides them different resources and information to help navigate the process.”

The seminar is for student-athletes in grades 8-12, and will cover topics like how to get recruited, how to earn a scholarship or grant, how to set up college visits and how to ensure NCAA eligibility.

You must pre-register for the event at dynamitesports.com.

