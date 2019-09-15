After the first fortnight of the season, Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer teams have driven into the thick of their section races. As they continue into the heart of the schedule, here's a look at some of the notes from last week and some of the upcoming games to watch.
NOTES
Closely contested Section 1 games
Coming into the season, the Section One title chase was expected to be one of the L-L League's closes races. The teams have delivered last week when the section games got underway. All six of last week's Section One games were decided by a goal. Three of them went into overtime, and a fourth was decided in the last minute of regulation. When the dust settled, temporarily, Manheim Township and Penn Manor stood atop the standings with wins in each of their first two games. Moses Beers gave the Blue Streaks their second win in the section with a last-minute goal against Hempfield Thursday. Meanwhile, the Comets prevailed when Kyle Ament's golden goal broke a scoreless tie against Cedar Crest Thursday with seven seconds left in the second overtime.
Victory! With 7 seconds left in double OT @PMboyssoccer win over Cedar Crest pic.twitter.com/plcDQHV3Zk— PM Athletic Training (@PMSportsMed) September 13, 2019
Unbeaten streaks end for Manheim Township, Pequea Valley
The final two remaining unbeaten teams in the L-L League suffered their first setbacks of the seasons Saturday. Manheim Township dropped a 2-1 double-overtime decision at Reading Saturday. The Blue Streaks (3-1-1) led in the 73rd minute when Reading's Michael Dominguez scored the equalizer. The Red Knights netted the game-winning goal from Jair Duran in the 95th minute. The Braves (5-0-0 Section Four, 7-1-0 overall) fell, 1-0, at Wyomissing after Nicholas Dowling scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.
Octorara soars early in Section 3
Octorara shot out of the proverbial gates with two wins early in the Section Three race. The Braves (2-0-0 Section Three, 4-2-0 overall) opened their section shedule with a 6-1 win at Solanco Wednesday and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Lancaster Mennonite Friday. The Braves finished the week on a four-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 12-3 during that stretch.
Red Tornadovertime
After outscoring its opponents 16-4 in its first three regular-season games, McCaskey found itself in a pair of closer contests when it opened its Section Two schedule. The Red Tornado dropped a 1-0 double-overtime decision at Elizabethtown Monday on Daniel Tema's golden goal. Two days later, the Red Tornado rallied for a 3-2 double-overtime decision at Lampeter-Strasburg. Kameron Yang scored the game-winning goal for the Red Tornado (1-1-0 Section Two, 4-2-0 overall), who finished the week with a 3-1 loss to Octorara in a nonleague game Saturday.
Mustangs march on
After picking up a pair of nonleague wins against L-L League teams during the first weekend of the regular season, Governor Mifflin continued to menace the league, knocking off Cocalico Thursday, 3-1. The Mustangs have outscored L-L League members 13-1 over three games. Cameron Rowe scored six of those goals and assisted on two others for the Mustangs, who have an 0-3 record against non-L-L League teams. Mifflin has no other L-L League teams left on its regular-season schedule.
GAMES TO WATCH
Ephrata at Elizabethtown (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
Two of Section Two's stalwarts are set to clash in search of a slight inside edge in the section-title race. The Mountaineers (2-0-0 Section Two, 3-2-1 overall) saw their four-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a nonleague loss at Warwick. Meanwhile the Bears (2-0-0, 5-2-0) picked up steam with three consecutive victories last week over McCsakey, Central Dauphin East (Wednesday, 4-0) and Garden Spot (Thursday, 1-0).
Cocalico at Lancaster Mennonite (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
The top two Section Three teams from last year renew their kindling rivalry. The Eagles (2-0-0 Section Three, 4-2-1 overall) earned last year's Section Three title with a pair of dramatic wins over the Blazers (1-1-0, 1-3-1). Caleb Sturtevant leads Cocalico's attack with eight goals so far this season while Mennonite's Cameron Hoober has scored two goals over the Blazers' first five games.
Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
The Braves and Crusaders (4-0-0 Section Four, 5-1-1 overall) wrap up the first half of the Section Four schedule with a head-to-head showdown that could give one of the teams a one-game edge in the standings. Last year, the teams played to a 1-1 tie before the Braves won the Section Four corwn with a 3-1 decision over the Crusaders in the last week of the regular season. While Pequea Valley suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, the Crusaders have won their last five games.