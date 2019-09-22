As the boys soccer regular season hits its midpoint, here are notes from the Lancaster-Lebanon League and some of the upcoming games to watch.
Blazers' big win
A long way since falling short of a win in each of its first three games, Lancaster Mennonite has picked up momentum with three straight wins last week, including a 2-1 double-overtime road decision Saturday over Fleetwood, the top-ranked Class 2A team in the District Three power rankings. Mesa Dula netted the winning goal in the 93rd minute for the Blazers (3-1-0 Section Three, 4-3-1 overall), who also defeated Solanco (5-0 Monday) and Cocalico (2-1 Thursday) to throw themselves into the thick of the L-L Section Three title chase.
Warwick's Section 1 roll
Warwick dropped its Sept. 9 Section One opener against Penn Manor, but the Warriors responded with four consecutive wins, including three over Section One foes, to keep pace with the Comets and Manheim Township atop the Section One standings. The Warriors (3-1-0 Section One, 5-1-1 overall) prevailed 4-3 in a back-and-forth clash with Township Tuesday thanks to Jacob Smith's golden goal in the 94th minute. Warwick added to its winning streak with a 6-1 victory over Hempfield Thursday, fueled in part by a Dew Schwartz hat trick.
Octorara wins battle of the Braves
The first-place team in Section Three notched another nonleague victory Saturday, as Octorara topped Pequea Valley, 2-1, in the latest installment of the battle between the Braves. Nate Sellers scored the go-ahead goal for Octorara (3-0-0 Section Three, 7-0-0 overall) five minutes after TJ Hershey had tied the game, 1-1, with a goal for Pequea Valley (6-0-0 Section Four, 8-2-0 overall), which had taken over sole possession of first place in Section Four with a win over Lancaster Catholic Thursday.
Octorara Soccer Team Captains, Seniors, Nate Sellers, Emily Walton, Christina D’Andrea, Genevieve Lefevre and Ryan Jensen with the Braves Bowl trophy!! Great job!! pic.twitter.com/kDCcH7h1wT— Octorara Athletics (@octathletics) September 22, 2019
Back-to-back wins for NL
Northern Lebanon snapped a three-game skid with back-to-back overtime wins. The Vikings (2-4-0 Section Three, 4-6-0 overall) knocked off New Covenant Christian, 3-2, Thursday and topped Muhlenberg, 3-2, Saturday. The win Saturday was the team's fourth of the season, matching its total from last year.
Pioneers prevail in pinches
Seven times this season, Lampeter-Strasburg has played in a game decided by a goal. The Pioneers (3-1-0 Section Two, 7-2-1 overall) have won five of them to hold a share of first place in a crowded Section Two race by the week's end. Lampeter-Strasburg picked up a pair of one-goal victories in a span of less than 24 hours, defeating Elizabethtown 2-1 Friday -- on Arik Harnish's go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute -- and following it up with a 3-2 double-overtime decision at Northern York Saturday morning on Caden Wise's golden goal in the 94th minute.
GAMES TO WATCH
Penn Manor at Manheim Township (Monday, 4 p.m.)
Two of the teams tied with Warwick for first place in Section One open the week with a key head-to-head matchup. The Comets (3-1-0 Section One, 4-2-0 overall) are coming off a 1-0 overtime victory at Conestoga Valley Thursday while the Blue Streaks (3-1-0, 4-3-1) defeated Cedar Crest 5-0 Friday.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata (Monday, 7 p.m.)
Going 0-3-1 over their last four games, the Mountaineers (2-1-1 Section Two, 3-4-2 overall) can snap their cold streak in a big way when they host the Pioneers, who have won three straight.
Octorara at Cocalico (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
The Braves can hold on to sole possession of first place in Section Three with a win over the defending-champion Eagles (3-1-0, 5-4-1), who are looking to make a statement after coming off of two consecutive losses for the first time this season.