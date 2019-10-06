As the boys soccer regular season winds down, the Lancaster-Lebanon League section and playoff races head toward their dramatic conclusions.

Here are some L-L League notes as well as some of the games to watch this week, which also features the league's annual Red Card Cancer games.

NOTES

First-place showdowns

Friday's schedule feature a pair of first-place clashes. In Section One, Manheim Township rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Warwick to take over sole possession of first place in Section One. Colton Pierson netted the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 79th minute, and Shawn Larroza scored the game-winning goal in the 94th minute for the Blue Streaks (7-1-0 Section One, 9-3-1 overall), who earned the edge on the Warriors (6-2-0, 9-2-1) in the standings with two section games left.

With 51 seconds left Colton Pierson scores on the PK. Score is now tied at 1 @BoysMTSoccer @WarwickWarriors @LancasterSports pic.twitter.com/vGSO6PGIoD — Manheim Twp Athletic (@MTSD_ATHLETICS) October 4, 2019

In Section Three, Cocalico picked up a 2-0 win over Lancaster Mennonite after both teams entered the pivotal game tied for first place. Aaron Weitzel scored both goals for the Eagles (8-1-0 Section Three, 10-4-1 overall), who also picked up a potential head-to-head goal-differential tiebreaker. The Blazers (7-2-0, 8-4-1) had won the first meeting between the two teams by a 2-1 score.

Spartans make a stand

Garden Spot is the only L-L League team without a win under its belt this season, but it has earned its chances late in the season. The Spartans (0-8-0, 0-13-2) went through a three-game stretch of one-goal losses against potential playoff teams. Garden Spot took a 2-1 lead against Penn Manor Sept. 28 before the Comets rallied for a 3-2 win. Monday, the Spartans dropped a 1-0 decision to Lancaster Catholic and doubled up the Crusaders in shots, 10-5. Tuesday, Walker Martin scored the equalizer at Elizabethtown, but a goal in the 76th minute from David Fry gave the Bears a 2-1 victory.

Penn Manor on district doorstep

Penn Manor has finished the last four seasons just outside the cutoff for the District Three playoffs. With two games left, the Comets (4-3-1 Section One, 7-5-1) finished the week at No. 16 in the District Three Class 4A power rankings. The top 16 teams advance to the postseason. Penn Manor bolstered its case with a 3-0-1 record over its last four games. After the 3-2 win over Garden Spot, Penn Manor defeated Cedar Crest 3-1 Tuesday, tied Hempfield 2-2 Thursday and topped Red Lion 1-0 Friday. Seven different Comets scored goals in that four-game stretch, including Doyle Ebersole and Sebastian Bookmiller, who had two each.

Lancaster Catholic's Class 2A clash

A potential district playoff matchup unfolded Saturday in Lancaster, as Lancaster Catholic -- ranked No. 6 in the District Three Class 2A power rankings -- hosted No. 7 Wyomissing. The Crusaders (8-1-1 Section Four, 11-3-2 overall) struck first with a goal from Tucker Yohn. Wyomissing knotted the game at 1 with a goal from Nick Dowling and won it in overtime with Simon Wang's golden goal.

Cedars play spoilers

Knocked out of league-playoff contention earlier this season, Lebanon helped dash the hopes of another Section Four team, forcing a scoreless tie Wednesday at Lancaster Country Day. Dylan Reaves made 14 saves for the Cedars (1-8-1 Section Four, 2-13-1 overall), which prevented the Cougars (5-3-2, 9-4-2) from keeping pace with Pequea Valley and Lancaster Catholic in the chase for a top-two finish and a league-playoff berth.

GAMES TO WATCH

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elizabethtown (Monday, 4:15 p.m.)

Holding a slight edge for second place in the Section Two standings, the Bears (5-2-1 Section Two, 8-5-1 overall) can clinch a berth in the league tournament with a win. An L-S win would give the Pioneers (5-3-0, 10-4-1) could get the inside edge in the playoff push. Lampeter-Strasburg won the first meeting between the two teams this season with a 2-1 decision on Arik Harnish's go-ahead goal Sept. 20.

Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

The Braves (11-0-0 Section Four, 14-2-0 overall) have locked up their second consecutive Section Four title, and the Crusaders clinched the No. 2 seed from Section Four in the league tournament, but they are set to clash in Kinzers with district playoff seeding on the line. The Braves have gone 2-0-1 against the Crusaders over their last three meetings, including a 3-0 victory at Lancaster Catholic Sept. 19.

L-L League quarterfinals (Saturday)

The postseason is scheduled to begin Saturday with L-L League quarterfinals. Sites, times and most of the teams are to be determined.