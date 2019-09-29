With two weeks left in the boys soccer season, Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are making their playoff pushes and attempting to chase down section titles. Here are some notes from last week and some of the upcoming games to watch.
NOTES
7 straight for Warwick
Warwick kept pace atop the Section One standings with wins over Cedar Crest (Monday, 1-0) and Penn Manor (Thursday, 4-0) last week. The Warriors (5-1-0 Section One, 8-1-1 overall) continued their tear with a 3-0 win at Reading Saturday, extending their winning streak to seven games. They've outscored opponents 23-7 during that stretch, which included four shutout performances. The string of success kept Warwick tied with Manheim Township for first place in the section and bumped the Warriors up to No. 5 in the District Three Class 4A power rankings.
Red Tornado takeover
Elizabethtown had been the only team to defeat McCaskey in the first half of the Section Two schedule. Thursday, the Red Tornado returned the favor, picking up a 2-1 win in overtime on Sam Hershey's goal in the 81st minute. The win oved the Red Tornado (5-1-0 Section Two, 10-2-0 overall) into sole possesion of first place in the section. McCaskey followed it up with a 5-1 win at Twin Valley Saturday, its eighth straight victory overall.
Boost for the Barons
Manheim Central has lost four of its previous five games before earning a 2-1 victory at Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday. The Barons (2-4-0 Section Two, 4-8-0 overall) trailed 2-1 before goals from Nate Reed (29th minute) and Andrew Donmoyer (38th minute) swung the momentum. The win bumped the Barons up to No. 19 in the District Three Class 3A power rankings. The top 16 teams advance to the postseason tournament.
LCD's defensive stand
Lancaster Country Day dropped a 1-0 decision to Lititz Christian Saturday. Before Lititz Christian's Isaiah Lapp found the back of the net in the 29th minute, the Cougars (4-2-1 Section Four, 8-3-1 overall) had shut out their last four opponents to remain within striking distance of a league playoff spot.
Elsewhere, Donegal (3-3-0 Section Three, 7-6-1 overall) had blanked three straight opponents before its 2-1 loss at Lancaster Mennonite Friday.
Township over Wilson
About 12 hours since Manheim Township's football team earned a victory over Wilson, its boys soccer team picked up a dramatic win between the two schools on the pitch. Matt Russinko scored with one minute remaining to give the Blue Streaks (5-1-0 Section One, 7-3-1 overall) a 1-0 victory. It was Wilson's first loss at home this season, and Manheim Township's second straight win over the Bulldogs. The Blue Streaks won a nonleague game between the two teams, 3-1, last year.
GAMES TO WATCH
Octorara at Lancaster Mennonite (Monday, 4 p.m.)
The Braves (4-2-0 Section Three, 8-4-0 overall) fell out of first place in the section in a loss to Cocalico Tuesday. They look to jump back into title contention when they visit the Blazers (5-1-0, 6-3-1), who enter the game tied for first place and on a five-game winning streak. Octorara won the first game between the two clubs with a 2-1 decision Sept. 13.
Lampeter-Strasburg at McCaskey (Tuesday, 4 p.m.)
McCaskey has a chance to add to its Section Two lead when it hosts the Pioneers (4-2-0 Section Two, 8-3-1 overall), who are looking to bounce back from Thursday's 2-1 loss to Manheim Central that ended their four-game winning streak. Kameron Yang's golden goal was the difference for McCaskey in a 3-2 win at Lampeter-Straburg Sept. 12.
Warwick at Manheim Township (Friday, 4 p.m.)
Entering the week in first place in Section One, the Warriors and Blue Streaks face off for the first time since Warwick's 4-3 double-overtime win between the teams Sept. 17. Before the rematch, Warwick visits Conestoga Valley Tuesday while Manheim Township hosts Hempfield.