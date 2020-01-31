Nolan Rucci had a calculus test Thursday. Otherwise, it was pretty much just another day in his junior year at Warwick High School.
But because of Rucci, the day around Warwick was a special one.
Penn State head football coach James Franklin, and Phil Trautwein, his new offensive line coach, stopped by.
So did Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and Ohio State’s Ryan Day.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had been there Wednesday.
All were there to show interest in Rucci, a 6-8, 285-pound junior offensive lineman who is fast emerging as, arguably, the biggest football recruit in the history of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
But because of the arcane NCAA rules regulating recruiting, coaches could show that interest only obliquely. They visited with Warwick teachers, coaches and administrators. They posed for pictures and pressed flesh.
But they mostly left Rucci alone.
“No question, it’s neat having coaches of that caliber here,” Todd Rucci, Nolan’s father and Warwick’s offensive line coach, said Thursday night. “As a coach, I get to spend some time with them, but Nolan really doesn’t.
“Everyone else gets into it, but for Nolan, he knows they’re there, but it’s a pretty normal day.”
Major college coaches are rushing around the country this week, visiting prospects and laying the groundwork for their 2021 recruiting classes, because the current NCAA “live” period for recruiting evaluation ends Saturday.
Then, Todd Rucci said, “Everybody gets a break and gets to breathe.”
It’s a process with, at least at this stage, much more breadth than depth.
“It’s really just for (coaches) to get into the school, meet with the administration, get a different perspective,” Rucci said. “It just gives them a better picture. And, the head coach flying in to say hello sends a message about how interested they are in you.”
Rucci is considered a five-star prospect by the recruiting services. He is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania in the high school class of 2021, and is rated No. 18 in the country by the recruiting website 24/7 Sports.
All the aforementioned schools have offered Rucci scholarships. So have Alabama, LSU, Florida, Stanford, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin, where Rucci’s brother Hayden was a freshman tight end in 2019.
With another year of high school football left, Nolan Rucci has not named a favorite or even a list of finalists.
24/7 Sports predicts Rucci will choose Penn State, where his father played before a seven-year NFL career and where his mother, Stacy, was an All-America field hockey player.