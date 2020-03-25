James Franklin is a relentless, some would say obsessive, planner.

But he had no plan for this.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown Penn State’s football program, and its coach, so far off path that it’s hard to see the way back.

“At first, everyone had a thousand questions,’’ Franklin said Wednesday in a video conference with media, his first interaction with the press in about six weeks.

“And we didn’t have a whole lot of answers for them.’’

Franklin’s youngest daughter, Addison, has sickle-cell anemia, so he and his family have been, “On lockdown since the very beginning.’’

“I’m not a politician,’’ he said. “but there’s a part of me that would just love to lock the whole country down.’’

He worked from home. Most of Penn State’s players have gone home, to a wide variety of living situations. They remain in school, via online classes.

“People were unsettled, and I think that’s still there,’’ Franklin said. “But we’ve been able to bring back some of the structure, and the interaction, so the guys are starting to get back into this routine, which is strange.’’

Franklin has embraced online technology as never before. In particular, he has used the same video conferencing software used in Wednesday’s press conference to hold weekly meetings with players and coaches.

There have been weekly whole-squad meetings. The players have had regular meetings with their position-coaches, and Franklin has met with his staff, again remotely, every other day.

Franklin and strength coach Dwight Galt have given all the players home workout programs, tailored to what equipment they have available wherever they are.

“I’m not typically a sit-in-front-of-the-computer-for-nine-hours guy,’’ Franklin said, “but now I have to be.’’

Some major-college football programs, mostly in warmer climates, completed all or part of spring practice before the pandemic hit. Most are not breaking in a new offensive coordinator, as Penn State is, in Kirk Ciarrocca.

Penn State is exactly equal with everyone in that no one knows when this will end, and no one knows how much time there will be to prepare for a football season.

“Is it 30 days?’’ Franklin said. “Is it 45, is it 60, is it 90? How much (time) do we need to make sure we’re in good shape, the players are going to be able to protect themselves and compete at a high level.

“What does that look like? We literally just started having that conversation yesterday.’’

Franklin said there are rumors flying that the NCAA could lengthen preseason camps, alter summer practice limitations, even increase roster sizes.

“It’s forcing a lot of people out of their comfort zone. And, again, if it’s approached the right way, I think we can learn from this and even grow.’’

Beyond even that issue is the possibility that the actual college football season, with its massive financial impact on the University and the State College economy, could be curtailed or - who knows? - cancelled.

“Is it too early to think about that? No,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve had that conversation from day one. This is a major, major challenge.’’

