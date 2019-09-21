Manheim Township grad Jack Rodenberger was named the Centennial Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance last weekend for the Franklin & Marshall football team.
The first-year kicker averaged 60.4 yards on seven kickoffs, with four touchbacks, and connected on a 26-yard field goal and five extra points in the Diplomats’ 54-0 win over Juniata Sept. 14 in both teams’ CC opener.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” said F&M head coach John Troxell. “We knew something about him coming in from what he did locally in high school, but he’s exceeded our expectations this early in his career. He’s putting the ball in the end zone and putting it through the pipes. He’s shown a lot for a freshman.”
The honor was the first for Rodenberger and the first for an F&M football player this season.
Rodenberger added field goals of 29 and 37 yards on Saturday as F&M (3-0, 2-0 CC) defeated visiting McDaniel 34-17. He also hit four PATS, making him 14 for 15. He is 3 for 4 on field goals.
“We’re looking forward to having Jack with us for four years,” said Troxell. He can really change a game for us. We’re really excited to have him.”
Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest)
The sophomore kicker for Eastern Michigan was named Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week.
Ryland kicked a career-best 52-yard field goal and later made the last-second, game-winning 24-yard field goal in a 34-31 win at Illinois Sept. 14. The 54-yarder is tied for the second-longest in school history.
Ryland was also 3 for 3 on extra-point attempts and averaged 64.5 yards on six kickoffs with five touchbacks for the Falcons, who defeated Central Connecticut State 34-29 on Saturday to improve to 3-1.
For the season, Ryland is 4 for 5 on field goals, after missing a 37-yard on Saturday, and 9 for 10 on PATs.
Tyler Simon (Manheim Central)
The redshirt-freshman linebacker for Shippensburg had six tackles and returned a missed point-after attempt 98 yards for a score in the Red Raiders’ 54-19 loss at Slippery Rock Sept. 14.
Simon is second on the team with 18 tackles, including 10 solo, for the Red Raiders, who are 0-3 after a 58-7 loss at California (Pa..) on Saturday.
Galen Fitzkee (Manheim Central)
The junior was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Men's Runner of the Week after finishing first at the Hood Invitational Sept. 13 at Frederick, Maryland.
His time of 15:46.2 in the 5K race was seven seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Fitzkee, along with Logan Horst (Lancaster Mennonite), who finished fourth in 16:04.5, helped the Falcons win the team title.
Mackenzie Fuhrman (Manheim Township) and Gabby Hess (Donegal)
The senior midfielders have both started all six games for the Kutztown field hockey team, which is ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II.
The Golden Bears (4-2) defeated top-ranked Shippensburg 3-2 in overtime Sept. 14, and then came up a goal short against Millersville, which moved into the No. 1 spot after also beating Shippensburg, on Wednesday, falling 2-1.
Fuhrman is tied for second on the team with eight points on two goals and a team-high four assists while Hess has one assist.
Felicia Getz (Cedar Crest)
The freshman scored the game-winning goal in the 48th minute to lead the Alvernia field hockey team to a 3-2 win over Wilkes University Sept. 14 at Wilkes-Barre.
It was the second straight time she scored twice in a game. After trailing 2-0 to Gettysburg Sept. 11, Getz scored two goals to tie it before the Bullets went on to win on a goal in the final 90 seconds of regulation.
Emma Beamesderfer (Manheim Central) made six saves for Alvernia to earn the win against Wilkes.
Getz scored the first goal for the Golden Wolves (5-3) in a 2-1 win at Eastern Saturday, and leads the team with six goals and two assists for 14 points
Beamesderfer, who has played every minute in goal, has allowed 14 goals for a 1.62 goals against average and has 40 saves.
Alvernia is coached by Solanco grad Laura (Carter) Gingrich., who has directed the Golden Wolves to a 236-147 record in 18 seasons.
Braden Kline (Manheim Township)
The senior midfielder has started all seven games for the Pittsburgh men’s soccer team.
Kline spent his first three years at Providence, playing in 54 matches with two goals and three assists.
Kline is fourth with 579 minutes played for the Panthers, who are 3-3-1 after a 2-0 win over Boston College on Friday at Newton, Massachusetts, that improved the Panthers to 1-1 in the ACC. Kline nearly gave Pitt a 3-0 lead, but his blistering shot from inside the 18-yard line went through the BC keeper’s hands and off the crossbar.
Adalee Broadbent (Conestoga Valley)
The sophomore defender has started all nine games for the Maryland women’s soccer team.
Broadbent has played 816 minutes, which is third on the team.
The Terrapins are 4-3-2 after a 3-0 loss to Wisconsin Friday afternoon in both teams’ Big Ten opener.
Emily Wilczek (Conestoga Valley) and Nicole Honrade (Manheim Township)
The two helped Lebanon Valley’s women’s tennis team pick up its first win of the season, 5-4 over Penn State Harrisburg on Thursday.
Wilczek, a junior, was a 7-5, 6-4 winner at No. 4 singles while Honrade, a freshman, teamed with Madison Poladian for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
Honrade dropped her No. 1 singles match, but won at both No. 2 singles and doubles in a 6-3 loss to York Sept. 14.
Both were singles winners Saturday as the Dutchmen improved to 2-2 with an 8-1 win over Susquehanna. Honrade won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Wilczek won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4. Honrade and Poladian combined for an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles.