Not even the most sophisticated timepieces measure things like experience, or maturity or commitment — although certain coaches might have a way of thinking otherwise.
That works two ways, of course, in a sport like swimming, where — with all due respect to Bill Parcells — you are what the numbers say you are.
So it's easy enough to believe Ben Delia and his Franklin and Marshall men's swimming team when they say they're really just meeting their own expectations in what looks very much like a landmark season for the program.
“I really enjoyed our (fall) team meeting this year, because there were guys saying some of these goals out loud,” Delia said Wednesday before a Diplomats practice at Kunkel Aquatic Center. “I think we're on track for all those things right now.”
Things like their first unbeaten dual-meet season since 1964-65. That's what F&M, now 12-0, secured with Saturday's victory at Gettysburg. Or maybe its first Centennial Conference title since 2010, or perhaps its largest-ever group of NCAA qualifiers after sending six to nationals last March.
It's been a work in progress for Delia, the ninth-year head coach. Years of recruiting and building on success to the blend of talent and balance that, he says, makes this team something special. What's notable about the balance, though, is that it comes largely from younger athletes. F&M's 20-man roster includes 10 freshmen and seven sophomores.
“There's obviously some learning that goes with that,” Delia said. “So they're kind of learning on the fly. But they've learned, and the appreciation for the program is already set at a pretty high level, and it's grown in them right away, to the point where a lot of the freshmen and sophomores are the fiercest competitors for the team.”
“All these guys have had experience racing,” added junior Chris Schiavone, a returning All-American from Mount Joy. “You're just racing against older people.”
Schiavone, who holds Division III's third-best 50 freestyle time (19.96) and sixth-best 100 free (44.55), points to Delia's passion for the sport and focus on detail.
“He's very personable,” Schiavone said. “He's very willing to work one-on-one. He knows everything that's going on. It may not seem like it at times, but he knows.”
Delia's experience as a triathlete is another plus.
“It's one of those things where we know he performed as an athlete,” Schiavone said. “He's not just some guy spouting nonsense.”
Returning along with Schiavone from a pair of All-America relays are soph Brendan Cline (200 and 800 free) and junior Alec Wahl (800 free). Added depth and balance comes from freshmen like Alex Sang, Alec DiBattista and Willem Stoll, and sophomore Tom Graminski.
Next up is a return to Gettysburg for the conference meet, and a final crack at more NCAA berths. Delia sees nationals as a chance to improve on F&M's No. 20 spot in the coaches' poll.
“Most of the work has been done,” he said. “The hay's pretty much in the barn here.”
