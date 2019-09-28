Anthony McCoy and Mikah Christian teamed up for five touchdown catches Saturday, and No. 24 Susquehanna ran off with a 42-13 Centennial Conference football win over Franklin & Marshall in Selinsgrove.
The win thrust the River Hawks and Diplomats (both 2-1 CC, 3-1 overall) into a five-way tie for second in the Centennial standings with No. 18 Johns Hopkins, McDaniel and Ursinus. No. 9 Muhlenberg heads the conference with a 3-0 mark after a 42-5 win at Juniata.
For F&M, Joe Hartley-Vittoria finished with 60 yards on 15 carries and one score, while Penn Manor graduate Grant Gale caught two passes for 17 yards and the Dips’ other touchdown. Both scores came in the fourth quarter.
On Susquehanna’s first possession of the final quarter, F&M’s Thomas Downs picked off sophomore QB Hezekiah Patterson and returned the ball 28 yards to the River Hawks’ 7-yard line. Rushes of 2 and 5 yards by Hartley-Vittoria delivered F&M’s first score, which came with 12:18 left to play.
The River Hawks scored on their next possession, but F&M answered with the final touchdown of the game. The Diplomats capped an 18-play, 86-yard drive as Jack Donaghy found Gale for an 8-yard touchdown toss.
Susquehanna had opened the scoring late in the first quarter on Christian’s first touchdown of the day, a 49-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch.
But it was a 21-point second quarter — featuring two TD catches by McCoy and another from Christian — that did the most damage for the River Hawks. What’s more, the effort came against the Centennial’s stingiest D. the Diplomats came into the game allowing just 12.3 points and 227.3 yards a game.
Also for F&M on Saturday, Eric Harris finished with 33 yards on 10 carries, and Donaghy had 46 yards on five completions.
Defensively, Marlen Fenstermacher paced the Diplomats’ defense with five stops (three solo), including one for a loss. Lancaster Catholic grad Peyton Snopek and Kevonte Beard both made five stops.
Next up, F&M will welcome Muhlenberg to Shadek Stadium on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.