Lancaster County Christian School has found its new head coach for its boys basketball program.

The school on Thursday morning announced the hiring of former Veritas Academy coach Chris Weibel as the Lions’ new skipper.

Weibel, who has worked as a physical education teacher and the strength and conditioning coach at LCC since the start of the 2019-20 school year, is a Bucks County native who was previously the head coach at Veritas in Lancaster from 2011-12 through 2018-19, compiling a winning record in three of those eight seasons, which included two District 3-1A playoff appearances.

He spent last season on the Lions’ bench under Nate Long, who stepped down from head coaching position at the end of the 2019-20 campaign due to work obligations, as Long is set to take over the lead role of Head of School at LCC in July.

Long, a Penn Manor alum, was the Lions’ head coach for the past eight seasons. During that stretch, Long compiled 129 career wins and steered LCC to one Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title, three trips to the CCAC title game, eight trips to the District 3-1A playoffs, which included three district semifinal appearances, one district final appearance (2017) and four PIAA playoff appearances.

Two starters will be back from last season’s squad that reached the District 3-1A semifinals and won a first-round state playoff game for the first time in program history.

“I look forward to continuing the success they’ve had and then some, hopefully,” Weibel said.