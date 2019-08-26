A former Penn State football team physician is claiming in a lawsuit that football coach James Franklin interfered with medical decisions about injured players.
Dr. Scott Lynch, a Penn State Hershey orthopedic surgeon, filed suit in Dauphin County Friday against Franklin; Penn State University; athletic director Sandy Barbour; Senior Associate Athletic Director Charmelle Green; and Penn State Hershey Chair of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Kevin Black.
Lynch is seeking $50,000 plus damages.
Franklin, the suit claims, attempted to “interfere with the plaintiff’s autonomous authority to determine medical management and return-to-play decisions.’’
The suit’s 43 pages do not include an example of such interference.
“James Franklin created a culture and climate which, at a minimum, obstructed full compliance with the aforementioned standards and rules implemented to safeguard the medical management of student-athletes,” the suit claims.
Further, the suit claims, Lynch was dismissed as Penn State’s Director of Athletic Medicine in March because he reported Franklin’s interference, and, “as a result of an attempt of the university defendants to avoid scandal.’’
Lynch was appointed Penn State’s Director of Athletic Medicine in 2014, replace Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, when Bill O’Brien was still coaching the Nittany Lions.
Dr. Peter Seidenberg, a Penn State team physician since 2013, replaced Lynch as Director of Athletic Medicine.
The suit claims Black said in March the reason for the dismissal was “an interest in having orthopedic contract services rendered by an orthopedic surgeon who resided in State College, PA as opposed to Hershey, PA,” which the suit calls a “false narrative.”
Instead, the suit claims, Lynch reported the interference to the officials named in the suit, and university athletic integrity officer Robert Boland, which led to his dismissal, in violation of his rights under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower Law.
Penn State has a contract with Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to provide “Qualified primary orthopedic and physical therapy/athletic training services to Penn State University student athletes, for which Penn State paid $901,765 in the fiscal year ending in June.
Penn State has not responded to requests for comment. Franklin will hold his weekly in-season press conference Tuesday, with the football team beginning its season Saturday.