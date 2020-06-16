Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg has decided to try baseball.

Hackenberg, who threw 48 touchdown passes in his three years with the Nittany Lions, was selected by the New York Jets with the 51st pick in the 2016 draft.

Christian Hackenberg's Penn State stats via sports-reference.com

But he never played a down for the the Jets or the three other teams (Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals) he spent time with in training camps or on the practice squad.

Now the 25 year old wants to try his hand at pitching.

Hackenberg has been training with Ryan Kulik the coach of Division III Rutgers-Camden, as reported by Reuben Frank at NBCSports.com/Philadelphia.

Here's Hackenberg talking about giving baseball a try.

Christian Hackenberg is now trying to become a pitcher“I’ve had my trials and tribulations with the NFL”“I’m sitting here at 25. I feel like I have a lot left in the tank”@rkuestnernbc10 with the story. See how fast @chackenberg1 can throw @NBCPhiladelphia 620pm pic.twitter.com/eVFBECPjEi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 13, 2020

And here he is throwing. He's consistently throwing 90 MPH, according to Kulik.