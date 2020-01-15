Former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley will be the featured star at the Ephrata Lions Club's 41st annual Sports Card Show and Auction.
The event will be held March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 S. Academy Drive, Ephrata, PA, 17522. Admission is $5, $1 for children under 12.
McSorley will sign autographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Autographs tickets are $25 for for one autograph on a "flat" (a card photo, magazine or mini-helmet) and $35 for for other items (football, full-size helmets, equipment, apparel).
A silent auction for sports memorabilia will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a live auction to start at 2:30 p.m.
In addition, those attending can buy sell and trade baseball cards and other sports items with the 70 dealers who will be there.
Sports youth teams, counseling programs, the Ephrata Rec Center and other charities in the Ephrata area benefit from the event.
For more info, call Jack Forney (717-314-0962) for inquiries about the auction. Contact Brad Lauderman (717-471-3968 or cardshow@ephratalions.org) with questions about other aspects of the show.