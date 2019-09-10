Malcolm Gladwell's new book, "Talking to Strangers," devotes a chapter to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
The Canadian author writes that he believes the Penn State brass, including coach Joe Paterno and then-president Graham Spanier, are innocent -- and that he's also not sure of Sandusky's guilt, as reported by John Ziegler at mediaite.com.
Gladwell interviewed Ziegler, a longtime defender of Paterno, Spanier and former Penn State officials Gary Schultz and Tim Curley, for his book.
Ziegler talked to Gladwell about the scandal and wrote about it here at mediaite.com, where there is also a link to the conversation between Gladwell and Ziegler.