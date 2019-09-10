Penn State Abuse Charity

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, center, arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for a hearing about his appeal on his child sex-abuse conviction, in Bellefonte, Pa. Penn State stands to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars from the defunct charity for children founded by Sandusky to settle claims that were never fleshed out in a civil lawsuit. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

Malcolm Gladwell's new book, "Talking to Strangers," devotes a chapter to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

The Canadian author writes that he believes the Penn State brass, including coach Joe Paterno and then-president Graham Spanier, are innocent -- and that he's also not sure of Sandusky's guilt, as reported by John Ziegler at mediaite.com.

Gladwell interviewed Ziegler, a longtime defender of Paterno, Spanier and former Penn State officials Gary Schultz and Tim Curley, for his book.

Ziegler talked to Gladwell about the scandal and wrote about it here at mediaite.com, where there is also a link to the conversation between Gladwell and Ziegler.