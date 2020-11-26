Today's sports celeb birthday -- Nov. 26

John Parrish

Parrish, a left-handed pitcher, had an impressive major league debut on July 24, 2000. Starting for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, he struck out the first three batters he faced in the bigs, fanning the Yankees' Chuck Knoblauch, Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams.

Parrish was selected by the Orioles out of McCaskey in the 25th round of the 1996 draft.

Pitching for the O's, Mariners, Blue Jays and Royals, he appeared in 183 games, all but 16 in relief, over an eight-year MLB career, which was limited by injuries.

John Parrish's stats via baseball-reference.com

He was 14-14, compiled a 4.51 ERA, recorded a 1.689 WHIP, struck out out 225 and walked 189 in 227 2/3 innings in the majors.

He career ended due too injuries after pitching six games for the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2013.