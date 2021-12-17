Today's sports celeb birthday -- Dec. 17

Kyle Salyards

It's been 21 years since Salyards, a Hempfield grad, swam for the U.S. at the Sydney Olympics, where he finished sixth in the 200-meter breaststroke.

His time of 2:13.27 was less than a second after the Silver medalist touched the wall.

2000 Olympics 200-meter men's breaststroke results

At Hempfield, Salyards was a four-year letter winner who earned 10 gold medals at PIAA championships. He was named Outstanding Swimmer at the state meet in 1997.

He won eight individual District Three championships and three relay gold medals. At districts, he won the 200-yard IM gold medal three times, each time establishing a new state record. And he captured the 500-yard freestyle gold and medaled in the 100 breaststroke three times.

He also broke 10 records at the High School All-American meet.

Salyards won the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2003 Pan-Am games finishing in 2:13.37, a record for the event at the time.

2003 Pan-Am Games results

At the University of Georgia, he won an NCAA title in 2004 and was a two-time SEC champ before retiring from competitive swimming in 2004.

Salyards was inducted into the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Here's video of Salyards in 2012 talking about his experience at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics.