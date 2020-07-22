Today's sports celeb birthday -- July 22

Ryan Volgelsong

Vogelsong pitched 12 seasons in the majors after being selected by the San Francisco Giants out of Kutztown University in the fifth round of the 1998 draft.

He was a member of the Giants' 2012 and 2014 World Series championship teams.

In 289 major league games for the Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates, the Octorara grad was 61-75 with a 4.48 ERA. He struck out 900 and walked 471 in 1,190 MLB innings.

Ryan Volgelsong's stats via baseball-reference.com

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The right-hander made his big league debut on Sept. 2, 2000 pitching two scoreless inning in a Giants win against the Chicago Cubs.

He was a National League All-Star in 2011, when he was 13-7 with a 2.71 ERA in 30 games, 28 starts, for the Giants.

Here are highlights of his 2015 season, his last with the Giants.

In 2016, his final season, he compiled a 3-7 record with a 4.81 ERA in 24 games.