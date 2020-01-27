Greg Wright wants to walk his oldest daughter down the aisle when she gets married next summer.

Wright, 64, also wants to see his youngest daughter graduate from Immaculata University in 2022.

“Maybe down the line they’ll both have family,” Wright said. “My wife (Vicki) and I would welcome the opportunity to be grandparents.”

Wright, a Warwick Township resident, will need a heart transplant this calendar year if he hopes to survive beyond 2020.

It’s a result of congestive heart failure that has steadily worsened since Wright’s initial diagnosis in 2007.

Congestive heart failure develops when the ventricles of the heart can’t pump enough blood to the body. For a healthy person, the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts usually is in the 60% range.

“Mine right now is around 10 in the left ventricle,” Wright said.

To spread awareness about organ donation and raise the money he’ll need for related medical costs insurance won’t cover following his potential transplant, Wright recently decided to thrust himself into the spotlight.

It’s an unfamiliar role, after 22 years staying behind the scenes as Millersville University’s sports information director from 1984-2006.

Bridge to transplant

Wright’s oldest daugther, Megan, grew up tagging along with her dad at Millersville basketball games.

“You got to sit at the top of the arena,” Megan Wright recalled. “I thought that was the coolest thing.”

She credits her work ethic to observing her dad putting in long hours over the years, which later culminated in Greg Wright being inducted into the Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

So it’s been tough to watch her dad’s health deteriorate in recent months, to the point where he is no longer able to drive and has trouble climbing a flight of stairs.

“I try to keep a positive attitude about it,” Megan Wright said. “I think I get that positivity from my dad. He’s the power force pushing through all of it. He’s helped us come to grips with the situation.”

The low-sodium diet to which Greg Wright has been restricted has also resulted in a loss of about 20 pounds from Wright’s 5-foot, 11-inch frame since August, when he was hospitalized for a week to clear a fluid buildup in his lungs.

That’s also when he had a peripherally inserted central catheter line — or PICC line — inserted into his right arm. The line runs to his heart. Through that line, a small external machine pumps a dosage of Milrinone each day.

“It’s a drug that helps to dilate the blood vessels and enables my heart to function a little bit better,” Wright said. “This is considered my bridge until the time of transplant.”

‘On the clock’

Last month, Wright was placed on a national organ donation waiting list, organized by the United Network for Organ Sharing.

“I’m on the clock,” Wright said.

He’s now waiting for the phone call that can save his life. It will come from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he’ll have the heart transplant performed.

“If I were to be at home or somewhere in the area and I get the call, I have three hours to get into Philly,” he said.

As of July, more than 113,000 people were on the national transplant waiting list, according to organdonor.gov. That website also has this sobering statistic: 20 people die each day waiting for a transplant.

“Most of the recipients who receive hearts will come from donors who perished in traumatic situations like auto accidents because those become immediately available,” Wright said. “But then it’s a matter of having the right fit. I have a number of different criteria to make sure that I am matched with a heart my body won’t reject.”

To lessen the possibility of rejection after transplant, Wright would have to be on immunosuppressive medications for the remainder of his life.

“And I’m going to need 16 biopsies in the first year alone (following transplant),” Wright said.

Those biopsies would be done in Philadelphia, which means several trips back and forth from Wright’s home in Lancaster County, either by car or by train.

“My goal is to raise $50,000 to cover medical and transportation expenses that are not covered by Medicare or private insurance,” Wright said. “I’ve raised close to $6,800 in the first month of the campaign (since Dec. 18).”

Asked what a heart transplant for her dad would mean, Megan Wright said, “It just looks like hope and having 15 to 20 more years to build a relationship with my dad. I feel like I’m finally at the age where I’m not a teenager and thinking about myself. ... I want to be able to build a stronger relationship with my parents. And I think my dad and I are finally getting to that stage.”

Those interested in donating can do so through Greg Wright’s campaign page on helphopelive.org.

Millersville University will be collecting money for Wright at the Maruauders' women's and men's basketball double-header against Bloomsburg this Saturday.