Every day since mid-May, former Manheim Township football standout Cameron Horst has woken up around 5:30 a.m. inside a tent under the skies of Lander, Wyoming.

Each morning, he cooks eggs and warms up a cup of coffee on a stove. After breakfast, he’ll stretch and then hike about a mile to a base of white limestone crags otherwise known as Wild Iris, a popular sport climbing area that Horst said is, “one of the hardest climbs I’ll have done.”

“I’ll get to the climb at 6:30 in the morning and will have until about noon to climb it in the shade,” Horst said by phone. “It’s important to do that climb in the shade because it has super small holds where you need good friction, which you get in the shade when the air is cooler.”

Every few days Horst will hop in his Jeep Cherokee and drive to a nearby town to hit up a laundromat, stock up on food and supplies and call his parents.

This month is the one-year mark of Horst being a professional rock climber. It’s not quite the year he could have predicted. Though, the first six months went about as expected.

“Basically I was on the road from mid-June to Thanksgiving,” he said. “I went home for Thanksgiving and then went out to climb the Red Rocks in Nevada.”

Horst managed to support himself financially thanks to money he had saved from part-time jobs worked in high school, and through sponsorships from three climbing brands (La Sportiva, DMM and Maxim) and a supplement company (Physivantage).

In return, Horst promotes those sponsors on social media and at various climbing clinics and festivals throughout the year.

“All the companies I’m sponsored by now, I’ve had ties with for years,” Horst said. “Having my dad as a prevalent figure in climbing was a big help.”

Horst’s dad, Eric, is a meteorologist with the Earth Sciences Department at Millersville University. But in rock climbing circles, he is looked at as an expert — he’s published eight books on the subject since he began climbing in 1977 and has a popular climbing-focused Youtube page.

“From Christmas to February I had been training at home,” Cameron Horst said. “I was preparing to go to Spain in March. But that whole plan went out the window because of COVID-19.”

As did a lot of the sponsorship dollars, and the many climbing events in which Horst would have attended.

“As far as sponsors, it’s been rough,” he said. “Once COVID hit, basically everyone except the top climbers got cut off.”

Horst’s original goal was to take a gap year between high school and college in order to get a taste of the life of a pro rock climber and check off some “bucket list” climbs along the way. The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

“Since I lost half a year to climbing, I’m going to hold off on college for another year,” he said.

He’d eventually like to enroll at Penn State or Colorado. It should be noted here younger brother Jonathan, who is also an accomplished climber, will attend Penn State this fall after recently graduating from Manheim Township. Jonathan has been with Cameron during the current trip in Wyoming.

“So I climb in the morning and he (Jonathan) usually climbs in the afternoon,” Cameron Horst said. “We’ve bonded for the first time in a while because I’ve been gone for the past year.”

Jonathan Horst plans to study biochemistry at Penn State. As for his big brother?

“I’d like to get a degree that can tie into climbing,” Cameron Horst said.

He feels this past year has helped him in figuring out that future.

“It’s been a really good experience to grow as an adult in being away from my family,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot of things that kids who go directly to college don’t learn, like being able to navigate the world. ...also being around people I look up to has given me motivation to lead a life that will tie me into climbing.”