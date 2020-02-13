Former Manheim Township and Franklin & Marshall standout George Eager is set to become the new Hempfield football coach. Eager’s name will be up for approval from the Hempfield School Board at its March 10 meeting, according to Hempfield athletic director Steve Polonus.

“I feel honored,” Eager said by phone Thursday night. “I feel blessed for the opportunity.”

Eager, 33, is a former Manheim Township and Franklin & Marshall standout. Three of his first four coaching seasons were on staff at F&M, while seven of his last eight seasons were spent as an assistant coach in the L-L League at Manheim Township, Wilson and Hempfield.

He has been on the Hempfield staff since 2016 and is in his fourth year teaching government at the high school.

“Just being around the players and being an insider, I want to continue to foster what they’ve been doing and give them great experiences moving forward,” he said. “I feel confident in my time elsewhere playing and coaching in the L-L League. ... I have a feeling of what needs to be done to be successful in Section One.”

Eager’s hire will fill the final Lancaster-Lebanon League football coaching vacancy. He will replace Ron Zeiber, who quietly stepped down shortly after last season ended. The Knights went 52-47 in nine seasons under Zeiber, including a 2-4 record in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One and a 4-6 overall mark last fall.

Playing career: Eager’s playing career speaks for itself. A 2005 Manheim Township alum, Eager was a first-team all-state and first-team all-league selection following a 2004 season in which he caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 18 touchdowns, breaking seven school records and tying another two. He was also a standout baseball player for the Blue Streaks.

Eager went to spend two underwhelming years on the Millersville football team before transferring to Franklin & Marshall, where he became a top wideout and kick returner.

In Diplomats’ program history, Eager still sits first in career kick return TDs (three), second in career all-purpose yards (4,133), kick returns (61) and kick return yards (1,392), third in career receiving yards (2,572) and receiving TDs (25) and fourth in total receptions (210).

He served as a captain on the 2009 F&M team that went 9-2 and captured the ECAC Southwest Bowl Championship.

Coaching career: Eager spent the first two years of his coaching career in 2010 and 2011 at F&M as an assistant under head coach John Troxell.

“I truly learned the game of football from John Troxell,” Eager said. “John taught me all the details. What I plan to do at Hempfield truly does come from him, from breaking down game film, to getting guys in the weight room and crafting off-season workouts.”

Eager returned to his other alma mater, Manheim Township, as an assistant coach in 2012 in what turned out to be the final year the Streaks were coached by Mike Melnyk before he left for Mount Lebanon. Eager then went back to F&M for a year to coach defensive backs before landing a long-term substitute teaching position at Wilson for the 2014-15 school year. He ended up serving as a Bulldogs’ assistant coach in the 2014 and 2015 seasons under Doug Dahms.

After landing a full-time teaching job at Hempfield High School, Eager joined the Knights’ staff in 2016, serving as the wide receivers coach and punt return coordinator, in addition to calling the offensive plays for the junior varsity team.

Eager plans to call the offense this fall as a first-time head coach.

Asked how a Eager-coached Hempfield team would play, he said, “FIrst word that comes to my mind is heart. I want us to be relentless whistle to whistle, do it the right way, be a well-coached team, strong in fundamentals like making open-field tackles and catching the ball. ...a team that plays hard and does things the right way.”

Eager’s wife, Kaitlyn, has been the F&M field hockey coach the last three seasons. The couple has an eight-month-old son.