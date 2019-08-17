Former Hempfield boys basketball coach Warren Goodling is flanked by teammates Daryl Cavanaugh of San Diego, left, and Mel Mocco of Chicago on Aug. 4, 2019, after the title game of the Federal International Maxibasketball Association World Championships (65-over division). Goodling drained two late foul shots to ice a 70-66 U.S. victory over Russia for the title.