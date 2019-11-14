HARRISBURG — He’s now better known as the accomplished, veteran football coach at Bishop McDevitt High School. But back in 1991, Jeff Weachter was still in the beginning stages of a coaching career as the fourth-year defensive coordinator at Warwick, his alma mater.

It was that year the Warriors squared off with an Elizabethtown squad led by massive lineman Eric Clair.

“All I remember is Eric just coming off the ball and kicking our butt. Bad,” Weachter recalled. “We couldn’t block him.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League football fans likely know about Clair. But for those unfamiliar, Clair was one of the top lineman recruits in the country that year, earning several all-star and all-county awards before leading a successful playing career as a four-year starter at Penn State, including the undefeated 1994 Nittany Lions squad.

Clair’s youngest son, Devyn, is now the leading tackler and a starting inside linebacker for Bishop McDevitt, who will host Lampeter-Strasburg in this Friday’s District Three Class 4A semifinal playoff matchup.

“He (Devyn Clair) is naturally a pass rusher and he’s good coming off the edge,” Weachter said. “So we move him around. And sometimes he’s matched up on a back. And when he’s in pass coverage, he’s done a great job all year.”

Devyn Clair was a freshman and sophomore starter at E-town in 2016 and 2017 before transferring to Bishop McDevitt before the start of his junior year. He’s remained a starter with the Crusaders, including for last year’s District 3-4A title team.

The 6-1, 230-pound Clair leads Bishop McDevitt in tackles (117) on a Crusaders defense that is giving up just 133.7 total yards per game and has kept opponents to two scores or less in all but two games this year.

On the other side, Clair is the fullback throwing blocks for an offense that has gone through some growing pains since it began the year with four new offensive linemen and a freshman running back.

Clair is also the long-snapper for the punt and field goal units, following in the footsteps of his father, who held the same roles at E-town and Penn State.

What has he learned from his father when it comes to long-snapping?

“So when I was in middle school, I did it (long-snapping) with one hand,” Clair said. “My dad was getting ticked off. I shouldn’t have done it that way. He took me out in the driveway. He told me, ‘Stand there.’ I did. He gunned it back to me. I tried catching it. I’m good at catching but he had so much spin on it the ball flew off my hands.

“Ever since,” Clair said. “I’ve been snapping the way he has taught me.”

Asked about his college prospects, Clair said he’s been offered full athletic scholarships from Georgetown, Holy Cross and Army, while several other FCS programs are interested in him as a walk-on.

“I’d consider walking on,” he said. “I want to play at the highest level I can. I have always loved football and I think that’s what is going to take me the furthest.”

For his career as a four-year starter between E-town and Bishop McDevitt, Clair has racked up 366 tackles, 67.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks. His 22 tackles in this year’s season-opener against Cumberland Valley was the most in a game by a Crusaders defender in Weachter’s 22 years as coach.

He’ll obviously be a factor Friday night trying to keep a lid on Lampeter-Strasburg’s well-balanced Spread/Wing-T attack that is averaging 379 total yards a game.

“I know they’re a good team,” Clair said of L-S. “We’ve seen a few plays here and there that teams have run out of that (Wing-T) formation, but I wouldn’t say we’ve faced it quite to that extent.”