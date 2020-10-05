Nick DiPiano’s wife, Lauren, is the Garden Spot girls volleyball coach. The DiPianos both work full-time, Lauren as a labor and delivery nurse at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nick as an information technologies specialist at Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories. They’re also first-time parents to an 11-month-old son.

As if they didn’t have enough on their plates, Nick DiPiano was recently approved by the Conestoga Valley School Board to become the new Buckskins’ boys lacrosse head coach.

“Honestly, my wife was pregnant and had a kid during volleyball season last year,” Nick DiPiano said. “She missed one week, and we were back at it. The fall is crazy for me. It’s a team effort here at our house. ...We have a lot of support from our family.”

The DiPianos were, “both brought up on that mentality of hard work.”

“My dad worked six days a week for quite some time,” DiPiano said. “He didn't have to. He did it in the name of providing for me and my sister and my mom. Those are traits we want to pass down to our kids.”

It's why DiPiano, a Chester County native, feels equipped to take on more responsibilities as the CV head coach, after serving as a Buckskins’ assistant in 2018 and 2019.

“I talked about this when I applied for the job,” DiPiano said. “You don’t know how long that window is to say, ‘I want to jump into coaching.’ Our son is so young right now, he'll never remember this. We’ve had all this going on, there’s no reason for us to not follow and do what we love. I’ve been around lacrosse since I was seven. I can’t imagine being without it.”

In his playing days, DiPiano was a goalkeeper at Great Valley High School and Eastern University. He graduated from the latter in 2015. Eastern is where he met Lauren, a Garden Spot alum and former Spartans’ girls volleyball player. The family lives in Lititz.

At CV, Nick DiPiano hopes to bring stability to the Bucks, being that he’ll be the program’s fifth head coach in seven years.

CV appeared to be turning the corner in 2019, going 7-9 overall, 5-5 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The Bucks had high expectations in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the spring sports season from getting off the ground.

DiPiano, 27, credits a part of CV’s success in 2019 toward laying the groundwork at the youth levels, while also getting student-athletes interested in playing a spring sport to give lacrosse a try.

“I preach the hard work and hustle mentality,” DiPiano said. “I harp on the little things. Just to build good habits, so that on the field we’re not thinking about laying out for the play. We give 110%.”

