Chiefs defense comes through in Super Bowl triumph

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 John Bazemore

There are still good feelings for Andy Reid in Philadelphia, where he coached the Eagles from 1999-2012.

Many of Reid's former players and others from Philadelphia congratulated the coach after his Chiefs beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the Philly area tweets offering congrats to "Big Red."

Sign up for our newsletter