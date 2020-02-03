There are still good feelings for Andy Reid in Philadelphia, where he coached the Eagles from 1999-2012.
Many of Reid's former players and others from Philadelphia congratulated the coach after his Chiefs beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.
Here are some of the Philly area tweets offering congrats to "Big Red."
So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV— Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020
Congrats Big Red— Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 3, 2020
I feel good seeing Andy Reid experience ultimate professional joy!And ..The Eagles continue to be the reigning NFC Super Bowl ChampionsThat’s what I’m thinking right now#FlyEaglesFly— Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) February 3, 2020
Time's yours, Andy. pic.twitter.com/aEiv5qiZNp— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2020
So happy for Andy Reid and the @Chiefs 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥— Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) February 3, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. You’ve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG— Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020
Big Red and #ChiefsKingdom I’m so happy for y’all! All my guys that’s still playing in KC congrats!— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 3, 2020
There’s No one more deserving than that man Coach Andy Reid. Congrats Big Red!! Super Bowl Champion. #Cheeseburgersunday pic.twitter.com/bLn0ftSikk— Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) February 3, 2020
BIG RED!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w2qA7nuql5— Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) February 3, 2020
Couldn’t be happier for so many amazing folks with the @kcchiefs. Congrats to all my old teammates and coaches that got themselves a ring. Congrats to the new @nfl miamisuperbowl champs. https://t.co/YiAAYJ6GI4— David Akers (@David2Akers) February 3, 2020
#andyreid and Tammy, and the Chiefs, congrats to you!! Andy and Tammy, you are still loved by so many of us in Philadelphia. A happy night for you and the Team, well deserved, and what a comeback! Wow! You'll always have Phila as a part of your life & legacy! Congrats my friend!!— Michael A. Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) February 3, 2020
CONGRATS TO MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COACH ANDY REID ON YOUR 1ST SUPER BOWL WIN!! YOU DESERVED IT! CONGRATS @CHIEFS! Super Bowl LIV Champs— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2020