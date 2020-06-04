Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called out his current teammate, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, for comments the QB made in an interview Wednesday.

Jenkins, and other athletes, including NBA star LeBron James, were not happy with Brees saying in an interview with Yahoo as reported by the Associated Press, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States.”

Jenkins posted a video saying he protested, not against the national anthem, but what was happening in America.

From ESPN.com, Aaron Rodgers and Richard Sherman also issue a rebuke to Brees: "Drew Brees' teammate Malcolm Jenkins among many stars to speak out against quarterback's controversial comments"

Brees said the anthem reminded him of the sacrifices of his grandfathers, who fought in World War II.

Jenkins, reminded Brees that Blacks also fought in that war and did not get the same welcome home that Brees relatives did.

Here is Jenkins' tearful video in which he says to Brees, among other things, "Unfortunately, you're somebody who doesn't understand their privilege."