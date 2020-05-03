Sonya Buchter arrives for work at Reading Hospital around 5:30 every weekday morning.

Not far away, Mikayla Miller walks through the doors at Reading's Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Kari Longstaff begins her workday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania at 6:30 a.m.

Her twin sister, Avery Longstaff, just began volunteering for the Medical Reserve Corps of Philadelphia.

All four women are Cocalico High School graduates. And all four are now nurses on the front lines battling COVID-19.

“Right now I work in surgical services,” Miller said. “But since elective cases are canceled, we’ve been sent to floors to help serve the COVID-19 patients and help test for COVID-19 in a drive-through.”

The four also have this in common — all are former Cocalico student-athletes.

“There are plenty of parallels between being an athlete and being a nurse,” Avery Longstaff said. “Both require a certain level of mental toughness and an understanding that no matter how bad the conditions are, you have to be able to adapt, trust your teammates, and execute the game plan.”

Kari and Avery Longstaff are former cross country and girls lacrosse standouts who went on to play lacrosse at Temple University, graduating in 2016. Both were inspired to their career paths by their mom, Jan Longstaff, a nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Kari works on a floor that specializes in lung and liver transplants, but has been assisting on a floor with COVID-19 patients.

Avery recently completed a contract as a travel nurse at The Children’s Hospital of Colorado and was planning on working there through the summer. Then the coronavirus emerged.

“The more that I saw my mom and my sister both stepping up in their hospitals' COVID-19 response, the more I started to feel an obligation to get involved,” Avery Longstaff said. “So I started looking into the best way to do that and decided to postpone my next phase in Colorado to volunteer for the Medical Reserve Corps of Philadelphia.”

The reserve corps is a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who serve the city during public health emergencies and large-scale events.

“I actually (had) my first day (Wednesday),” Avery Longstaff said. “So I’ll be working a clinic to help triage when people need to be escalated to hospital care.”

She’ll also be moving in with her sister in Philadelphia.

“As we both dive head-first into efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic I am more grateful than ever to have (Avery) in my corner,” Kari Longstaff said. “And to share the burden of whatever heaviness we may face in the days ahead.”

Buchter and Miller, both former Cocalico cheerleaders, share a somewhat similar relationship. Buchter was the Eagles’ cheerleading coach for six years before transitioning to an assistant role this school year while handing the reins to Miller.

Buchter also has a younger sister, former Cocalico cheerleader Hayleigh Shober, who works at a nursing home in Lebanon County.

“My sister is in a more risky situation because she’s a licensed practical nurse at a nursing home that does have cases of coronavirus,” Buchter said. “We are communicating about this. What precautions is she taking? What precautions am I taking?”

Some of those precautions require temperature checks for workers before entering the hospital. For instance, at Reading Hospital, a person's temperature must be below 100.2 degrees. There's also personal protective equipment, which can vary for nurses depending on location and who they’re treating.

“We’re in the full garb,” Miller said. “N-95 masks, face shields, gowns. Our staff has to shower before we leave work to get bacteria or germs off of them.”

It’s just part of the gameplan amidst a pandemic.

“In our jobs right now, there is no time to worry about what’s fair or what failure might mean,” Avery Longstaff said. “We just have to put our heads down, work hard, and find a way to get the win.”

