Today's sports celeb birthday -- August 12

Lamar Patterson

Patterson, a Lancaster native, played two seasons in the NBA. A guard, he played for the Atlanta Hawks appearing in 35 games in the 2015-16 season and five games in 2016-17.

Lamar Patterson's NBA stats via basketball-reference.com

Patterson was selected out of Pitt by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 draft.

Patterson played in each of Pitt's 36 games and averaged 17 points his senior season.

Lamar Patterson's Pitt stats via sports-reference .com

Patterson also played two years in the NBA's G League, including averaging 24.1 points in 28 games for the Reno Bighorns in the 2016-17 season.

Lamar Patterson's G League stats via basketball-reference.com

The 6-5 Patterson played his first three scholastic seasons at McCaskey before playing his final year for coach Dan Hurley at St. Benedict's (New Jersey) Prep, which he graduated from in 2009.

Patterson has played overseas, including in China where he had a 71-point performance for Lhasa Jingtu in 2018, as reported by Craig Meyer at post-gazette.com.

Here from basketball-reference.com are Patterson's stats from his time in Fiat Torino in Italy and Brisbane in Australia.

Here are highlights of Patterson scoring 30 points on Oct. 13 playing for the Brisbane Bullets against the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the National Basketball League of Australia.