1. Warwick had just held off New Oxford by an eyelash last Saturday night when a couple of media types were chatting postgame with Warriors’ coach Bob Locker. The wily 20-year vet skipper quickly recapped Warwick’s escape-job 14-12 win over the Colonials when his thoughts immediately turned to this week … the week his squad was supposed to take on Governor Mifflin for D3-5A gold. But Locker was worried. About Mifflin, yes. But also about the coronavirus situation in Warwick’s school district, and whether or not his kids would be able to practice and ultimately play the game — let alone be in the building, in the hallways and classrooms with their friends. Unfortunately, Locker’s fears came true Monday afternoon, when Warwick's administration pulled the plug on the Warriors' glorious football season because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the district. Warwick's students have been relegated to virtual learning, and all extra-curricular activities, for the time being, have been axed. That means no football game on Friday. And that means no first D3 title game in program history. For the Warriors’ football family, it’s an enormous gut-punch. Warwick is having one of its best season, at 8-0 and with a dominating, outright Section 2 title, plus a 2-seed in the district bracket, and a spot in the D3 finale. The team is stacked with all-stars: Wisconsin commit Nolan Rucci. Cincinnati recruit Caleb Schmitz. Joey McCracken and his 5,000-career passing yards. Colton Miller. Thatcher Miller. And on and on and on. On the bright side, the sliver lining here is that in a season with so much uncertainty, Warwick was able to play eight games, win them all, and get some gold hardware for the trophy case. Sadly, the 2020 season will go down as the one that got away. The what-if season. The we’ll-never-know season. And that’s a shame, because this is a super talented team, with some super talented student-athletes. They didn’t deserve such a cruel fate.

2. The Elco (7-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0) game on Friday will produce the District 3 Class 4A champ, and that team will advance to the PIAA state semifinals. The other game in that pod: District 2 champ Crestwood (8-0) vs. District 4 champ Jersey Shore (8-0) on Friday. … With Warwick out, D3-5A champ Governor Mifflin (8-0) will meet the WPIAL winner — Pine-Richland (8-0) will take on Peters Township (8-0) for the D7 title on Saturday — in the PIAA semifinals.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

3. L-S is tasked with slowing down Elco’s battalion of runners, including QB Braden Bohannon, the L-L League’s leading rusher. Bohannon (938 rushing yards, 17 TD) is closing in on a 1,000-yard season, and he has ultra-reliable ball-carriers behind him like Jake Williams (643 rushing yards, 11.1 per carry, 6 TD), Luke Williams (411 rushing yards, 7.8 per carry, 5 TD) and Cameron Martin (225 rushing yards, 7.3 per carry). … L-S DE Parker Owens is coming off a superhuman effort in the Pioneers’ 56-35 semifinal win over Conrad Weiser, when he piled up nine tackles, including five hits for losses and four big sacks. He’s been unreal — and in the backfield a ton — with 23 stops for losses and 11 of L-S’s 19 sacks, plus a pick and two forced fumbles. … Big night here for Elco’s O-line, which not only has to open holes in the Raiders’ Veer scheme, but keep Bohannon upright and moving forward — not backward against the Pioneers’ hard-charging defense, which is allowing 187 yards a game, tops in the L-L League. … So which defense is second in the league? That would be Elco, at 188 yards a game, just a yard behind L-S. ... Elco KO'd Northern York in the D3-4A semifinals. ... More about L-S coach John Manion and his inspirational battle. ... More about the Pioneers' dominating offensive line.

