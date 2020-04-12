Few people are as good at anything as Sydney Horn is at pole vaulting.

Which is why Horn may be the only local spring-sport senior athlete whose high school career is not officially, absolutely, 100 percent over.

“Outdoor nationals haven’t been cancelled yet,’’ Horn said Friday, with a touch of hope in her voice.

Horn, of Manheim Township, won the Class AAA pole-vault title at the state track meet last spring. She won the state indoor title in 2019 and again last month at Penn State.

An All-American and the third-ranked high-school female vaulter in the country, she would have been an obvious favorite to win outdoor states again next month.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic, of course. It wiped out the spring-sports season in Pennsylvania, including the Lancaster-Lebanon League, District Three and state meets. It claimed the Penn Relays and all the other invitational meets, and the New Balance Indoor Nationals, scheduled for last month in New York City.

Horn would have been a part of them all.

“For all these kids, the seniors, it’s hard,’’ Horn’s coach, Mark Linn, said Friday. “It’s not just sports, it’s proms, graduations, musicals, all that stuff. They’re missing that last step in everything they’ve wanted to do.’’

In Horn’s case, given the nature of her sport, the disappointment can be measured in hard numbers. She has vaulted 13 feet, six inches. The state indoor record in 13-9 ¼. The outdoor record is 13-7 ¼.

The outdoor record was going to be Horn’s goal every time out this spring. One more thing: It is held by her sister, Mackenzie, whom Horn will join as a teammate next fall at High Point (N.C.) University.

Linn said he’d pass along to Horn a request to talk last week, but suspected she wouldn’t be willing.

“I’m sure she’s really upset,’’ he said.

Actually she seemed OK.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,’’ she said.

Horn has stayed in shape during the shutdown by running, including sprint work - she’s also one of the area’s best hurdlers - and doing core and strength training at home.

But Township’s track is closed. Pole-vaulting is technique-driven, and Horn hasn’t done it in over a month.

Still, at least in theory, her last step remains out there. The New Balance Outdoor Nationals, scheduled for June 18-21 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, has not been cancelled.

According to the event’s web site, “A final decision (pending US government recommendations) will be made on or around April 30, 2020, as to whether NBNO will be held on the scheduled dates or at a later date (possibly in July).’’

“I’ve been close a lot,’’ Horn said. “During indoors, I went for (the record) every meet. It’s still possible.’’