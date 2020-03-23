Tom Brady is beloved in New England. Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots leading them to nine Super Bowls and winning six. The Patriots are the only NFL team Brady has ever quarterbacked. Until this year.

This season, Brady will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaving the Patriots faithful shocked. New England fans never expected to see Brady wearing a different Jersey.

Which brings to mind the question, who would be the equivalent of Brady for a Philadelphia sports team?

What Eagle, Phillie, Flyer or Sixer who played their entire career in Philly would have been the hardest to see in another uniform?

Here are some possibilities:

Bobby Clarke

The tenacious Flyers captain led Philly to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 1974 and '75. He was the Flyers.

Bernie Parent also comes to mind, but he did not spend his entire career with the Flyers.

Mike Schmidt

The Hall of Fame third baseman was the epitome of cool and a major reason why the Phillies won their first World Series in 1980.

Richie Ashburn was a Phillies icon for his on-the-field play and his announcing but he played for the Cubs and Mets at the end of his career.

And The infield stars and pitchers for the 2008 Phils championship all played elsewhere.

Chuck Bednarik

"Concrete Charlie" was the definition of toughness. He played both center and linebacker for the Eagles from 1949-62. He helped the Birds win titles in 1949 and 1960.

Jason Kelce

Kelce, who has been the Eagles center for nine seasons, was a big part of the Eagles first Super Bowl win and became a Philly legend giving his his speech dressed as a Mummer at the victory parade.

And he he trolls the Dallas Cowboys, like he did here in the PSA about getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Eagles legends, including Brian Dawkins, Jason Peters, Donovan McNabb and Reggie White, all played for other teams in addition to the Birds.

Sixers?

There is not a clear choice for a Sixer. Most Sixers stars did not spend their entire career in Philly. Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving and Allen Iverson all suited up for other teams.

Billy Cunningham seems to fit. He was a member of the 1967 Sixers title team and coached the 1983 squad to the championship. But he played two seasons for the ABA's Carolina Cougars.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both could fit the category in the future but are currently too young.