McCaskey’s football team blew some assignments Friday. They fumbled and missed tackles and lined up offsides and made the usual mistakes you’d expect of a high school football team in his first live outing against a real opponent.

It was great, according to the Red Tornado.

“We competed, that’s what I liked about it,’’ Sam London, McCaskey’s second-year coach, said after the Tornado’s scrimmage at Lebanon.

“It’s been a rough few days, but the kids are excited. I mean, they’re excited.’’

McCaskey’s football season was very much in doubt as recently as Tuesday, when the directors of the School District of Lancaster voted, 7-2, to allow a fall sports season.

It was the end of weeks of wondering. On Aug. 18, the board voted to allow fall sports practices, but some board members expressed doubts about playing actual games against other schools, whose management of health and safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic they had no control over.

Many of the football players attended Tuesday’s board meeting, straight from practice, still in their uniform pants.

Raul Ramos, a senior lineman, spoke at the meeting.

“I’m originally from Puerto Rico, but I love Lancaster,’’ he said. “Football has made me connect to other cultures. It makes a big difference, because it opens your eyes.’’

Ramos said both his parents are factory workers, who dropped out of high school.

“I need this year,’’ he said. “I need this film. That’s the only way I’ll get to college and get an education.’’

Ramos said Friday he has received recruiting interest from Lebanon Valley College.

“That’s my goal - to be the first in my family to go to college,’’ he said. “Why would they take it away from us when other people can have it?”

McCaskey has lost 17 straight games. Competing against other large-enrollment schools in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, it is not likely to be favored often this fall.

Given this truncated season, it most go from utter uncertainty about playing at all to hosting Elizabethtown in its season opener in a stretch of 10 days.

“I can tell you that these kids, emotionally, they were just drained,’’ London said. “The past few days, we’ve just been trying to get the energy back.’’

The Tornado struggled out of the gate Friday. Lebanon won seven games last year and has 17 starters back, including a dynamic wide-receiver/defensive back, Alex Rufe, who will be a handful for everybody this fall. Rufe scored two touchdowns Friday and set up another with a leaping catch in traffic.

The Cedars managed four TDs and a safety. McCaskey gradually found some traction as the scrimmage wore on, and got two explosive-play TDs, on a 63-yard run by Josiah Gray and a 27-yard catch-and-run by Donovan McAllister.

“It got a little better,’’ London said. “My big thing, again, is come out and compete, and I thought we did that.’’

London gathered his guys (socially distanced) afterward and urged them: “All eyes on me right now. Stay on board. Stay with me.’’

On this night, it looked like he could count on it.