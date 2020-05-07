In a twisting and turning plan that took more than two years to come to fruition, Berks County football officials were finally able to exhale Wednesday.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Board of Control, by a 19-5 vote, stamped the Berks Interscholastic Athletic Association’s application to become an associate member in football, creating a 37-team league starting in the 2022 season.

“It’s fantastic,” said Berks football chairperson Aaron Menapace, Hamburg’s athletic director. “I think this is going to work out really well for every school on our end, and for the vast majority of schools in the L-L.”

Berks was looking for a change — with 13 teams, that meant uneven sections, leading to scheduling headaches and competitive balance quibbles on a yearly basis — and reached out to the L-L League in 2018 about a potential merger.

When Berks applied to become an associate member the first time, the L-L League — in the middle of its own realignment cycle, and just after welcoming Lancaster Country Day and Octorara into the league full-time — voted 18-4 to table the motion, and everyone went their separate ways.

But talks heated up again this January, and on Wednesday, L-L Board of Control members voted to accept the 13 Berks League football teams as associate members for at least four seasons, starting in 2022.

Berks officials rejoiced.

“I think the big takeaway will be maximizing the league schedule,” Menapace said. “Everybody will be playing more league games on the Berks side, and everyone in Section 4 and Section 5 won’t have to look for an extra nonleague game outside of the first three weeks.”

L-L League football chairperson Tommy Long, Annville-Cleona’s athletic director, is just beginning the process of sending out proposals for section alignments. His hope is for a five-section league, based on PIAA classifications.

In Long’s Plan A proposal, schools may request to bump up a section, but must find another school to switch with.

For Menapace and the Berks County crew, Wednesday’s vote was music to their ears.

“I know we like it a lot,” Menapace said of Hamburg’s football program. “I think Berks Catholic likes it. Daniel Boone and Fleetwood and Twin Valley seem positive about the prospect of having a chance to be successful. Exeter loves it; their AD was really, really in favor of this.”

Exeter’s athletic director is former Manheim Township standout athlete Tom Legath. So when Berks officials had L-L League questions behind the scenes, Legath was an excellent source.

In the end, patience paid off for Berks League officials. And now everyone can start getting their ducks in a row for 2022 — and beyond.

“I absolutely think this is a great thing,” Menapace said. “We think, in the end, this will be a win-win for everybody.”

