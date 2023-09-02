Quarterback Drew Allar seemingly has everything — talent, skill, training, ambition — to take Penn State’s football program to the proverbial next level.

With, as this is written, one exception.

“He hasn’t run out of the tunnel as ‘The Guy,’ ” Matt McGloin, who used to be The Guy, said last week.

The roughly 120 snaps Allar took, and 60 passes he threw, as Sean Clifford’s backup as a true freshman last season, don’t count.

“It’s a completely different feeling when you step into the huddle and there’s 10 sets of eyes staring at you to lead them, as opposed to coming into the game in the fourth quarter when it’s 45-7,’’ said McGloin, an obscure walk-on who battled his way to the starting quarterback’s job at Penn State in 2012 and went on to play in the NFL.

The world changed Saturday night for Penn State fans and for Allar, who took the field against West Virginia at the most important position on the field, the nexus of Happy Valley hope.

He was the highest-ranked quarterback in the high school class of 2022. He is the most important recruit of Franklin’s 10 years at Penn State, and he steps into his new role with enough talent around him to turn Franklin’s tenure at Happy Valley from good to great.

Allar is already a celebrity. He has written a children’s book (with proceeds going to charity), drives a Tesla provided by a York County real estate firm and has an agent from Creative Artists Agency, the firm that represents Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

His fame is less about what he’s done, at age 19, than what he might. But Allar’s freshman year did include a small taste, when Clifford was injured during Penn State’s season opener at Purdue. The one series Allar played, much fussed-over in Nittany Nation, included two completed passes, one tantalizingly good throw that wasn’t caught, one first down and a punt.

Tiny sample size, but Allar looked anything but overwhelmed.

“I think he’s already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit,’’ Franklin said then. “He’s able to anticipate what’s going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective.”

Chad Henne can relate. In 2004, Henne was a true freshman quarterback at Michigan, an elite recruit out of Wilson High School in Berks County.

Early in the week of Michigan’s season opener with Miami of Ohio, coach Lloyd Carr announced that third-year player Mark Guttierez would start at QB.

But Guttierez was dealing with a nagging injury, and on Wednesday, Carr asked Henne if he was ready. To start. Three days from then, and just four months removed from being in high school.

“He wanted to see how I’d react,” Henne, freshly retired after a 15-year NFL career, said last week.

“I tried to put my best foot forward — I was ready, but so much goes through your mind.’’

Henne did fine that day. The Wolverines beat Miami of Ohio 43-10. They probably could have handled Miami of Ohio with Carr at QB, but, “It’s the Big House,” Henne said, referring to Michigan Stadium. “It’s 100,000 people. There was a level of anxiousness … I was happy to get that first snap out of the way.”

This January, at age 38, Henne got the call again, when Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar QB, was injured in a divisional playoff game with Jacksonville.

Henne, Mahomes’ backup since 2018, led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive. The Chiefs won, 27-20. Three weeks later, Henne retired with a Super Bowl ring.

“Same kind of nervousness,” he said. “Same kind of butterflies. Very similar to my freshman year. Fortunately, we came out with a pass to Travis Kelce.”

That’s the Chiefs’ brilliant, always-open tight end.

“You have to rely on the pieces around you,” Henne said. “It’s good to have great pieces.”

Penn State has two brilliant young running backs (Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen), a deep tight end room and a solid, experienced offensive line. Franklin suggested last week he’ll make sure Allar leans on them.

He’ll also lean on coaching and videotape. Quarterbacks and their mentors make the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” seem like a tepid understatement.

“You’re definitely going to overdo it,” McGloin said of preparation. “You want to understand what everybody’s responsibility is on every play on the call sheet.”

Bill O’Brien, Penn State’s coach before Franklin, started to realize McGloin was his guy when, in the quarterbacks meeting room, he called a play and asked for a volunteer to draw it on a white board.

McGloin raised his hand, drew it, and explained what all 22 players on the field, offense and defense, would be doing.

“(Clifford) was really good at that, and he set a really high standard there,” Brad Maendler, an Ohio-based former college QB who works with Allar and many college and high school QBs, said last week.

“Drew has always been an X’s and O’s guy. He’s got a very deep understanding of what defenses are trying to do.”

Still, the whiteboard is far different from the field. The ability to stare at chaos, under the gun and amid the roar, and interpret it, is the final piece of the puzzle.

Jim Cantafio, Henne’s high school coach, is now the passing game coordinator at Coatesville High, where’s he’s working with a first-year, sophomore QB who struggled in some areas in Week One of this season.

“There were things he didn’t see,” Cantafio said, after they watched video of the game. “He kept saying, ‘I missed that. I missed it. I see it now.’

“That’s how it is, until you settle down enough for the brain to process everything.”

By the time you read this, you’ll know how Allar did, at least in chapter one.

“We’re soon going to find out,” McGloin said, “if the lights are too bright or not.”