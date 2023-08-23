STATE COLLEGE - Ten days before the season opener, Penn State coach James Franklin declined to name a starting quarterback Wednesday.

To the surprise of no one, inside Nittany Nation or out.

Franklin also didn’t name a starter at kicker or punter, two positions at which, unlike QB, there is apparently a real and close competition to start as preseason practice winds down and preparation for the season opener with West Virginia Sept. 2 turns serious.

Barring an injury or an unimaginable development (or lack of development), sophomore Drew Allar is going to be the starting QB, but both he and presumptive backup Beau Pribula took snaps with the first-team offense during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.

“We haven’t even done (talked about it) as a staff yet,” Franklin said when meeting media members after practice.

Franklin did acknowledge a couple weeks back that Allar is getting the majority of first-team practice reps.

The one QB he did talk about in some detail Wednesday, not for the first time, is true-freshman Jaxon Smolik.

“He may throw the best deep ball (of the group),’’ he said. “Really good understanding of touch, velocity, angles. Knows how to get the ball to receivers accurately.

“He has a lot to learn, but he continues to do well. He’s part of the ongoing battle at that position.’’

Franklin always divides his roster into green, yellow and red groups, with the green expecting and preparing to play now, the yellow preparing to become green, and the red amounting to the developmental or scout team.

Those decisions have all been made and discussed with the players for the West Virginia game, Franklin said.

“I’ll be happy to go through that with you the next time we get together,’’ Franklin said. That should be Tuesday, when Franklin holds his first game-week press conference of the season.

NIT-NOTES: Guard Landon Tengwall, a starter last year, was not at practice, as has been the case throughout the preseason. Tengwall is apparently injured. If it’s a long-term thing - and it’s starting to look that way - redshirt junior Nick Dawkins and R-freshman Vega Ioane look like the candidates to replace him. …

As expected, third-year LB Dominic DeLuca was wearing jersey number zero, which since 2020 has been given to The Man among the program’s foundational special-teams players. DeLuca, a former walk-on, is also a co-captain. …

Tony Petitti, the new commissioner of the Big Ten, was at Wednesday’s practice. So was Penn State hall of famer and radio analyst Jack Ham, and a couple of NFL player-personnel-types. …

Penn State got a verbal commitment last week from Trinity freshman RB Messiah Mickens, Penn Live reported Tuesday. Mickens, who also has offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, is from the class of 2026. That’s right, he’s only entering his sophomore of high school. He had an offer from Texas A&M a year ago, before his freshman season.

Trinity is coached by former Penn State DL Jordan Hill. Former PSU linebacker Michael Mauti is an assistant. Both played in the NFL. ….

Among the handful of true freshman who seem to be in the mix for playing time: LB Tony Rojas, S King Mack, CB Elliot Washington II and OT J’ven Williams, from Wyomissing High of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The O-line did some pulling work Wednesday, which gave Williams a chance to show his considerable athleticism for a 6-5, 313-pound teenager. …

The opener is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is a 20.5-point favorite.