In August of 2013, then-Penn State coach Bill O’Brien said junior-college transfer quarterback Tyler Ferguson was “slightly ahead,’’ of Christian Hackenberg, an elite recruit but also an 18 year-old true freshman, in the competition to start.

A week later, they were “very even.’’ Roughly a week after that, O’Brien announced that Hackenberg had won the job, and by December, Ferguson has transferred out.

This isn’t unusual, but at Penn State, over ten years and two coaches, it’s become a tradition.

On quarterback competitions, James Franklin said Wednesday, “Just to be clear, we've had one every year. Every year.’’

And every year, from Hackenberg through Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens and Sean Clifford and Will Levis to Drew Allar, everyone pretty much knew who the winner was going to be.

Now it’s Allar, an elite recruit who appeared in 10 games last year and has done nothing to damage the impression that he’s the future.

“Obviously there's a lot of people talking about Drew and what he brings to the table,’’ Franklin said at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis. “He was able to get a ton of experience last year, played in, I think, ten games.

“So I understand why the excitement is there: 6-5, 242 pounds, can make all the throws. But Beau Pribula (from Central York High, and like Allar a second-year player), is a guy that everybody in the program has a ton of respect for as well. So that's going to be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp.’’

It’s understandable for Franklin to take this approach, of course. He wants to keep Allar motivated and Pribula happy and foster competition and fight apathy throughout the roster.

But if Allar isn’t the guy when Penn State opens the season Sept. 2 with West Virginia, it will engender a five-alarm freak-out in Nittany Nation, and in this rare case the freakout will be for a reason: Something has gone wrong with Allar - an injury or a failure to develop.

There is thus far zero evidence of a failure to develop.

Nothing more to see here.

Other observations from Big Ten media days:

*The Northwestern administration has been silent publicly since the firing of veteran and (formerly) respected coach Pat Fitzgerald July 10 in connection with a hazing scandal in the Northwestern program.

The silence was broken Wednesday in a nine-minute interview of Northwestern AD Dr. Derrick Gragg by Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network.

Revsine tried gamely, and it was borderline cringey at times, but no real news came of it.

Gragg stuck to the usual “can’t comment on legal proceedings,’’ approach. No Northwestern players attended media days, which Gragg called, “their decision,’’ adding that, “they didn’t want to be a distraction.’’

Interim head coach David Braun was there, and handled all the coachly responsibilities as well as coule be expected, although he did deliver one eye-roller:

“Football is the ultimate vehicle to have a positive imprint on young men.’’

Really? Are you sure?

Braun, born in the Chicago area, was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State a year ago. He was hired as Northwestern’s DC last spring. He has two young sons and his wife is about to give birth to a daughter any day.

“A lot of things going on at the Braun house right now,’’ he said.

*The state of Iowa’s Board of Regents, which oversees the University of Iowa and Iowa State, announced in May that there was an ongoing investigation of sports gambling by athletes at Iowa State and Iowa, which the regents oversee.

The Des oines Register reported than that Iowa acknowledged, “111 individuals had been flagged in the investigation, including 26 student-athletes in baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field and wrestling, plus one full-time employee in the UI athletics department.’’

Incredibly, the only football player confirmed to be involved, defensive lineman Noah Shannon, was scheduled to attend media days until he opted out last week.

“He’s just a tremendous young man,” Ferentz said of Shannon. “He feels badly that he’s even involved in this.”

Seeing Shannon’s pain “made all of us feel bad,” Ferentz said.

“He hasn’t hurt anybody,” Ferentz said. “He hasn’t done anything wrong.”

*There are several transfer quarterbacks coming into the Big Ten this fall, but some news came at media days from one who’s staying.

Maryland’s Tualia Tagovailoa told Audrey Snyder of the Athletic he’s been offered, “crazy money,’’ to transfer out.

With some prompting, Tagovailoa gave a figure, $1.5 million. Mike Locksley, the Terps’ coach, said Wednesday he knew what was going on.

“I knocked on wood before the spring game and many of ya’ll didn’t understand what I was saying,” Locksley said. “No, I was not comfortable until I saw him run out after that portal window closed up. But even then, a guy that’s a graduate can still leave and go play somewhere. I haven’t had a lot of nights of great sleep.”

Typically, neither Locksley nor Tagovailoa named the school that made the offer.

Why?