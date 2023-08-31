When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: NBC (Noah Eagle play-by-play, Todd Blackledge color, Kathryn Tappen sideline). This will be the first game of NBC’s “Big Ten Saturday Night,’’ series, and the first game the network has ever broadcast from Beaver Stadium.

2022 records: Penn State 11-2-0, 7-2 Big Ten, West Virginia 5-7, 3-6 Big 12.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 48-9-2 and won the last meeting, 40-26 in Morgantown Oct. 24, 1992.

Coach: Neal Brown, ninth season overall (57-41), fifth season at WVU (22-25).

West Virginia’s best player: Junior C Zach Frazier.

Injury update: West Virginia: WR Davis Mallinger is questionable with a back injury.

Penn State: Several players have apparently been banged up this offseason, but only OG Landon Tengwall, who announced his retirement for health reasons Wednesday, is definitely out.

New this season, the Big Ten is requiring player availability reports to be made available each game day, no later than two hours before kickoff. That information will be available on the conference web site and via social media.

Franklin said Tuesday his understanding is the report will include only availability, not injury details.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 20.5-point favorite.

Breakdown: In a preseason Big 12 media poll, West Virginia was picked to finish last.

"It really kind of pissed me off because I really think it's kind of lazy reporting," Brown told ESPN. "We won't finish where we're predicted to finish."

That’s not unreasonable; Brown’s club finished 2022 strong, beating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State weeks 10 and 12, the latter on the road, and giving national finalist TCU a serious fight in late October.

Brown hasn’t named a starting quarterback (sound familiar?), although Franklin said Tuesday he assumes it’ll be Garrett Greene, a junior who started the last two games of last season. West Virginia has a legit offensive line, and the matchup between its interior guys and Penn State’s defensive tackles is arguably in the Mountaineers’ favor. They’ll have to propel the run game and keep Greene upright and comfortable against if the Mountaineers are to be competitive.

Otherwise, it looks like a mismatch. The overall talent is not comparable. WVU is a spread team with new receivers going against perhaps the best cornerbacks in the country. More important, the Mounts’ defense allowed 33 points per game last year, 114th in the country. They were outgained by 160 yards per game. On paper, it’s hard to see serious improvement. Penn State should be able to run the ball enough to create a comfortable beginning to the Drew Allar Era.

Prediction: Penn State 31, West Virginia 10.