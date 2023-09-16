CHAMPAIGN, Illinois - Winning the turnover battle strongly correlates with winning football games, but this was ridiculous.

Penn State struggled on both sides of the ball, especially on the line of scrimmage, for long stretches of its 30-14 win over Illinois here Saturday.

But five Illinois turnovers - four interceptions and a fumble - turned the game into an unlikely near-rout. Based on final score and the opponent, it was probably the best of the Nittany Lions’ three wins. But this outing raised more doubts than the previous two.

James Franklin’s postgame assessment was predictable and reasonable: It’s a win. On the road. In our league. Take a look around the country and take every one you can get.

“It was a pretty Big 10 win on the road,’’ he said. “You’ve got to appreciate winning. It’s hard to do. It was a big-time win for us, … It was beautiful to me.’’

On a snap-for-snap basis, at least for the first quarter-and-a-half or so, Illinois (1-2) caused Penn State a lot of problems.

At halftime, Penn State had slightly more rushing yards, more passing yards, more offensive plays, more first downs and, … that’s sure not how it looked. Similar to the West Virginia game, Illinois’ 2.9 yards per rush seemed like a math error.

The Illini appeared to be winning on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

But in terms of the swing plays that decide games, Saturday was a blowout. Penn State made all of them.

Three of the four interceptions, by linebacker Abdul Carter, cornerbacks Cam Miller, Johnny Dixon, were utterly forced throws by Illinois QB Luke Altmeyer.

The exception was by nickel corner Daequan Hardy, a brilliant play in terms of coverage and ball skills. Hardy, who had missed the first two games with an injury, was in that spot, isolated one-on-one, for the first time in game conditions in probably nine months.

“It made sense to play a little more nickel in this game,’’ Franklin said of Hardy. “He’s been playing for a long time now, as a playmaker for us. Kind of knock off some of the rust with him.’’

The defense also got another big play from former walk-on linebacker Dom DeLuca, whose forced fumble, one of those helmet-on-ball hits, recovered by Kobe King, set up a field goal.

“Everybody’s going to talk about the five turnovers and deservedly so,’’ Franklin said, “But the other thing is our offense not turning it over.’’

True, but that’s the best thing that can be said about the offense on this day

For the first time, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looked wobbly and unsure at times, and the numbers reflected that: 16-of-33 passing for 208 yards. That’s less that 50 percent completions, for 6.3 yards per attempt, although the Lions did have 3-4 drops, and played without injured wide receiver Trey Wallace.

Allar had no touchdowns but, again, no turnovers.

“They’re a great schematic team,’’ Allar said of Illinois. “They’ve been one of the best defenses in the country the past couple years, even though they aren’t off to the best start this year. I can’t wait to look at the film.

“By no means was it perfect, especially offensively, … One thing we talk about as an offense was the only stat we want to lead the nation in is wins.’’

Which brings us back to tie plays that make that happen. Allar made a brilliant one, a 34-yard, drop-in-the-bucket throw to Liam Clifford, setting up a field goal and finished off a nice two-minute offense drill that ended the half.

Penn State thus led 16-7, but started the second half with three straight empty possessions, treading water, hanging on.

Finally late in the third quarter, coming out of an Illinois time out on a third-and-one at the Penn State 39, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich dialed up a play-fake screen pass to RB Nick Singleton for 19 yards, and suddenly the Lions were going downhill.

Four snaps later Yurcich called a lateral to Trey Potts, the Minnesota transfer and the No. 3 RB, who then threw to TE Tyler Warren in the end zone.

The next Illinois possession yielded Miller’s pick, and the Illini were about done. Singleton scored easily from 16 yards out, and it was 30-7.

It was a lot to take in. A better defense, Iowa’s, comes to Happy Valley for the White-Out Saturday.

“Obviously, there’s a lot to clean up,’’ Franklin said, “because we’ve got to take another step next week.’’