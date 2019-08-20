Penn State still doesn’t have a starting quarterback.

“We haven’t even talked about it yet,’’ said James Franklin during a post-practice media scrum Tuesday. “Seriously, we haven’t even had a discussion, not only at quarterback but at any position. It’s not like we have a date marked on the calendar.’’

One date that that is clearly marked is Aug. 31, 10 days from now, when the Nittany Lions open their season at home with Idaho.

The only other time in the Franklin Era that the starting QB wasn’t obvious, 2016, he named Trace McSorley the starter over Tommy Stevens 10 days before the opener.

“We’re obviously getting close to that point,’’ Franklin said. “I have a note here (to myself) to discuss game rotations and depth charts, things like that.’’

Sean Clifford, a redshirt sophomore who played a little last year in relief of the graduated McSorley, is the presumed favorite, and Franklin said Clifford has gotten more snaps - not a lot more, but more - with the first team in practice than redshirt freshman Will Levis, the presumed challenger.

Franklin didn’t utterly reject the notion of playing both Clifford and Levis early in the season, but said, “I haven’t really been that guy in nine years (as a head coach). We have to get one guy ready to play.’’

He also didn’t utterly reject the idea that the other two scholarship QBs on the roster, true freshmen Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson, Jr., are competing for the job, although he did say he’d like to redshirt both players.

Speaking of redshirts, Franklin said he plans to tweak his approach to the NCAA rule, first in effect last season, that allows players to appear in four games and still redshirt.

“There are a couple guys we’d like to redshirt that we’re planning to not play early,’’ he said, “so we can use those last four games (in case of) injuries.’’

Franklin said he and his staff did some study of Idaho in the summer, and began prepping for the Vandals in earnest Monday. He added that he has made a few unspecified adjustments to the players’ weekly workload and routine.

“We’re trying to get fresher on Saturdays, fresher in the fourth quarter, and fresher at the end of the season,’’ he said.