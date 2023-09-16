OFFENSE: Got more largesse than anyone can hope for, and struggled to cash it in. OC Mike Yurcich came up with some surprises that worked, but overall this videotape will look pretty encouraging to opponents. Grade: C.

DEFENSE: Early on, Penn State wasn’t winning up front on this side of the ball, either. But the D deserves credit for some of the turnovers, and ultimately wore the Illini down and out. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Penn State won this phase, which apparently won’t be a given this season. The only blemish, if that’s the right word, was a blocked 52-yard field goal. Alex Felkins is pretty clearly the field-goal guy for the foreseeable. Grade: B.

COACHING: Bret Bielema seems to have something on Penn State, at least in terms of how to defend the Lions. The schematic match probably want to Illinois, although a tidal wave of turnovers obviously trumped that. Penalties were an issue for the second straight week. Yurcich saves the grade with a few brilliant, offbeat play-calls in key spots. Grade: C-plus.