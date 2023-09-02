OFFENSE: Job One was getting the quarterback off to a good start, and Drew Allar was very good. Run game was solid, unspectacular. Should have scored more, obviously, but you can’t blame the O entirely, or mostly, for that. Bear in mind that WVU was terrible defensively a year ago. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Didn’t look as good as the final stats suggest. WVU probably won the line of scrimmage on this side of the ball, was very good on first down, moved the ball fairly consistently, and was badly hurt by key penalties. If the Mountaineers had a serious passing game, this might have been dicey. Penn State was a little stunt-crazy early and got sounder as the game went on, but without more than this from the D, the Lions won’t get close to where they want to go. Grade: C.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Placekicker No. 2 (Alex Felkins) looked fine after No. 1, Sander Sahaydak, flamed out. Otherwise, the Lions weren’t good at any aspect of special teams. Problematic going forward. Grade: D.

COACHING: Penn State had no turnovers and just one penalty for five yards. The quarterback was obviously ready. Playcalling, game management, adjustments, … all fine. This was an odd opener. The No. 7 team in the country lacked a certain dynamism, but I don’t quite see how you put that on the coaches. Grade: B.