This Penn State football season is the most hotly-anticipated at least since Joe Paterno was the coach. That’s mostly on merit, for two broad, roster-wide reasons: depth and star power.

To illustrate: Bruce Feldman, national college football writer for The Athletic, does an annual Freaks List, of the 101 college players with the most off-the-charts athleticism and/or potential.

Penn State has six of them, more than any other team. Two or even three of them probably won’t start, at least week one. None of them are the team’s biggest star and most important piece, first-year starting quarterback Drew Allar.

“We have a three-deep at pretty much every position,’’ James Franklin said at Penn State’s Media Day Aug. 6. “At least a two-deep at each side, and then a spare, a fifth guy that could swing, but at some positions, I do think we have a true three-deep. I just don't remember us having that as consistently across the board.’’

Because so much has been written and said about this team, a conventional preview seems superfluous. So we’re attacking this year’s preview in a Q-and-A format.

Penn State is ranked seventh in the coaches’ and AP polls. Too high, too low, or just right?

A hair too low. Not that it matters.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State are the goes-without-saying top four. AP and the coaches both have LSU fifth and USC sixth.

Phil Steele has Penn State fifth (USC ninth and LSU 11th). ESPN’s Bill Connelley’s S&P-plus has Penn State fifth (LSU seventh, USC 10th). The average of 35 mostly metric-based rankings at masseyratings.com, which includes AP and the coaches, has Penn State fifth (LSU eighth and USC 12th).

The major polls imply that LSU is closer to the Georgia/Bama in the SEC than Penn State is to Michigan/Ohio State in the Big Ten. Does anyone believe that?

USC’s rank is likely, at least in part, about wanting to put somebody from outside the Big Two conferences somewhere up there. Consider: Utah beat USC, for high stakes, twice. Penn State handled Utah in the Rose Bowl.

There’s a lot to like about this team. What should Nittany Nation be worried about?

1. The specialists. The kicker, punter and long snapper will be new and unproven. They do have a 6-6, 280 punter, Gabriel Nwosu, which is cool.

2. The right side of offensive line. People are generally very high on this group, but two things are troubling - G Landon Tengwall, apparently injured, hasn’t been seen all spring, and sophomore Drew Shelton, an elite recruit, apparently hasn’t supplanted heretofore ordinary RT Caedan Wallace.

3. At wide receiver, defensive tackle and safety, Penn State has numbers and talent but no proven standouts.

Penn State has to get past Michigan and Ohio State to get where it wants to go. Which one is more vulnerable this year?

The Buckeyes. Ohio State has the most talented 85-man roster of the three teams in question, but they are replacing a great quarterback with an unknown. They lose both starting offensive tackles and the starting center, all NFL draftees.

Also, Ohio State is a better stylistic matchup for the Nits. Their game is at Columbus, however. Michigan comes to Happy Valley.

Other than Michigan/Ohio State, what are the toughest games on the schedule?

Illinois on the road week three could be dodgy. The Illini, well-coached by Bret Bielema, are capable of causing problems for Allar and Co. So is the defense, and especially secondary, of Iowa, which comes to the Beav the week after Illinois. The trip to Maryland Nov. 4 comes at a tough spot, the week before Penn State hosts Michigan.

Who are Penn State’s 10 best players?

1. CB Kalen King, 2. OT Olu Fashanu, 3. LB Abdul Carter, 4. DE Chop Robinson, 5. RB Nick Singleton, 6. DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, 7. RB Kaytron Allen, 8. TE Theo Johnson, 9. CB Johnny Dixon, 10. LB Curtis Jacobs.

More on that story: King and Fashanu are consensus first-team preseason All-Americans. Carter, Singleton and Robinson have shown up on some A-A teams.

A good barometer for this season: If it goes well, by November it’ll seem strange that Drew Allar wasn’t on this list.

How will we know when/if Allar is ready for prime time?

The much-fussed-over series Allar played when Sean Clifford was hurt in last year’s season opener at Purdue included two “easy access,’’ throws Allar completed, and one difficult throw he made perfectly, which tight end Tyler Warren was unable to grab.

That led to a third-and-7 play oin which the combination of Penn State pass routes and Purdue’s coverage created a wide-open space through which Allar could have jogged for the first down. He didn’t see it and threw incomplete.

If Allar is now a good enough decision-maker to recoginze that sort of thing and athletic enough to take advantage of it, look out.

Prediction: 10-2.

Even if they split with The Big Two, it says here the Lions have one game where bad kicking, or a multi-pick performance by a rookie QB, burns them.

Which means, of course, the simplistic Franklin-can’t-win-the-big-one meme will continue unabated.