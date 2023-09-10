Penn State’s defense utterly dominated Delaware as expected Saturday, with one dramatic exception: The Blue Hens had a 66-yard touchdown run.

“We were not gap sound,’’ coach James Franklin explained after the game. “The ball found that (open) gap.

“Just a really good example of, everybody’s got to do their job on a consistent basis. If you’re supposed to be in the B gap, you have to be in the B gap. If you’re supposed to be in the C gap, you’ve got to be in the C gap.’’

This might be the ultimate nit-pick. We’re talkin about one play in a game the Nittany Lions won 69-7.

But the run defense remains a nagging little issue in Penn State’s generally-seamless 2-0 start, a thing to worry about, if you’re determined to find one or have space in the paper to fill, as the Lions head into conference play Saturday at Illinois.

Nittany Nation of course sees all things through an Ohio State/Michigan prism, and the run defense was THE problem in last year’s 41-17 loss to the Wolverines: 55 rushes for 418 yards, 19 rushing first downs and four TDs.

Franklin said then the D needs to get bigger; that was the source of the “everybody wants to be Aaron Donald,’’ rant.

Later, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said the D needs to get smarter.

“We were stopping before contact,’’ he said. “We were sticking our nose in a gap that didn’t belong to us. In that environment, we weren’t trusting each other to do each other’s jobs.’’

The next week, Penn State faced Minnesota, with an All-American caliber RB (Mohammed Ibrahim) and a massive, experienced and very good offensive line, and held the Gophers to 3.6 yards per carry in a 45-17 romp.

The Lions defended the run well the rest of the season, including against run-oriented, seventh-ranked Utah in the Rose Bowl.

In this year’s opener with West Virginia, it appeared to This Space’s untrained eyes as if Penn State’s front seven was all over the place, trying to do too much, especially early, and the Mountaineers ran it pretty effectively.

So is “gap integrity,’’ an issue?

It’ll be interesting to hear Franklin - and Diaz, if he’s made available - weight in this week.

Pribula Package revisited: Franklin brought up the possibility during spring practice that this season’s offense could include some stuff to utilize backup QB Beau Pribula’s running ability.

Pribula, from Central York High, has played only in garbage time so far, but has shown he’s a quick and very willing runner. He has 11 carries for 67 yards, a team-high 5.8 yards per carry, and has scored two touchdowns.

“Defensively, people are watching,’’ Franklin said after Saturday’s game. “They’re saying, ‘Now, we’ve got to prepare for this guy.’ ’’

Franklin, never averse to coaching through the media, made it clear he’d like to encourage that.

“Now that Beau has shown what he can do, now you mix him in, in a drive or for a couple of series in a game, and you’ve got to spend a ton of time preparing for that.’’

Nit-notes: You can bemoan the lack of explosive run plays and you most factor in the opposition, but Penn State’s offense has thrown off some monster numbers so far.

It scored on its last four possessions of the West Virginia game and the first four of the Delaware game - seven touchdowns and a field goal.

It’s the first time the Lions have scored on eight straight possessions since 2014 and that involved UMass, for crying out loud. Against Delaware Saturday, the offense scored eight touchdowns in 10 possessions.

Thirteen Penn State players have caught passes, including two running backs, three tight ends and eight wide receivers.